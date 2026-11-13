Microsoft Global Outage Disrupts Work and Markets Worldwide

A massive Microsoft server failure crippled global communications, halting business operations and disrupting markets as organizations revert to manual processes to maintain critical workflows.

A global technology failure originating from Microsoft servers on Friday caused widespread disruption to online communications and business operations worldwide. The incident, which persisted for nearly 24 hours, forced numerous organizations to revert to traditional communication methods such as fax machines and telephone calls to maintain essential functions. Microsoft confirmed that server issues were the primary cause of the chaos, which also impacted its Copilot AI assistant and other core productivity tools.

Reports of the disruption began climbing around 1725 GMT on Thursday, according to data from Ookla. The outage represented one of the longest service interruptions in Microsoft's history and marked the second major disruption to its services in 2025. Microsoft explicitly stated that it was not aware of any malicious activity and ruled out artificial intelligence as the cause of the technical failure.

Also read Microsoft Outlook and Teams outage disrupts users worldwide for about 10 hours

Core Mechanism of Exchange Online Failure

The specific technical failure centered on features tied to Exchange Online, which serves as Microsoft's cloud-based email and scheduling hub. This core infrastructure supports hundreds of millions of users through Outlook and Teams, two of the most widely used workplace applications globally. While the outage prevented essential functions such as sending emails, managing calendars, and hosting virtual meetings, it left other unconnected applications operational, highlighting the fragmented nature of the company's service architecture during the crisis.

Microsoft indicated that a broader roll-out of software fixes was actively stabilizing the system as the day progressed. The company emphasized that the root cause was internal server instability rather than external threats or algorithmic errors in its AI tools. This technical distinction was crucial for reassuring clients that the underlying security of their data remained intact despite the service unavailability.

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Global Stakeholder Reactions and Impacts

The ripple effects of the outage reached far beyond typical office productivity, affecting government agencies, financial markets, and essential public services across multiple continents. Government agencies from Australia and Japan to the United States reported significant disruptions, with Australian Cyber Security Minister Tony Burke confirming that Microsoft does not suspect a cyberattack. In the UK, a government spokesperson stated that officials were working directly with Microsoft to resolve issues affecting critical organizations such as the National Health Service and London's Metropolitan Police.

Financial and logistical sectors faced immediate operational hurdles. European exchange operator Euronext reported email disruptions, while British insurer Aviva activated backups for its earnings calls. Danish shipping giant Maersk warned customers of delayed updates, and Indian airlines including IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India reported impacted email support services. American AI giants OpenAI and Anthropic also experienced issues with their Microsoft connectors, demonstrating the deep integration of Microsoft services within the broader technology ecosystem.

Market Disruptions and Insurance Loss Estimates

The financial market experienced tangible delays and procedural disruptions due to the communication blackout. Trading firms reported delays in operations, and some companies were hindered from publishing earnings reports on schedule. One Taiwanese securities firm went as far as cancelling a bond repurchase transaction, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters. In the United States, electric truck maker Workhorse Group rescheduled its results announcement to November 16, while Switzerland's Richemont briefly delayed its first-half results announcement on Friday.

Insurance analysts estimated the financial toll of the incident with some precision. Mario De Cicco, vice president of European financial institutions at Morningstar DBRS, estimated global insured losses from the incident at between 300 million dollars and 500 million dollars. This figure is significantly lower than the 400 million to 1.5 billion dollar financial toll from the 2024 CrowdStrike outage, which crashed more than 8 million Windows-based computers. Microsoft shares were slightly higher in afternoon trading, with the stock having gained roughly 8 percent so far this year.

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Reliability Concerns and Future Outlook

Industry experts are raising questions about the global reliance on a handful of Big Tech companies that supply essential software and cloud infrastructure. Luke Kehoe, lead industry analyst at Ookla, noted that the incident shows how much of the working day now runs through one provider's email and collaboration tools. Downdetector logged more than 7.4 million reports worldwide during the crisis, peaking at nearly 20,000 reports per minute, which was more than 1,500 times normal levels.

Josh Gilbert, a market analyst at trading platform eToro, highlighted that the bigger worry is that this is not the first Microsoft 365 outage this year. Disruptions occurred with Microsoft's 365 services in January and October of last year, with a further outage of the Azure cloud platform affecting productivity software last month. Gilbert suggested that if reliability starts to look like a recurring problem, it hands every IT department a reason to think twice before putting even more of their business in one provider's hands.

Despite these growing concerns, some analysts have questioned whether such incidents can push customers to rivals due to the steep switching costs of replacing tools embedded deeply in daily operations. The repeated nature of these failures deepens questions about the resilience of the digital infrastructure that underpins modern global commerce and governance.