Microsoft Announces Sweeping AI Initiatives

Microsoft has announced a range of AI initiatives, including autonomous workplace assistants and gadgets, Nvidia-powered PCs, and a new in-house reasoning model. The company is pushing to move beyond apps and remake computing around AI. Microsoft is competing against rivals to sell cloud-based AI tools for coding and other tasks, while also trying to nudge customers toward running AI technologies on the laptop and desktop computers running its Windows operating systems. Microsoft has also reached a deal with the Mayo Clinic to build frontier healthcare AI, drawing on Microsoft's reasoning and compute capabilities and Mayo Clinic's clinical expertise and data. The goal is to improve patient outcomes with AI that acts as a team member and gets to a diagnosis faster and better.

Microsoft has announced a range of AI initiatives, including autonomous workplace assistants and gadgets, Nvidia -powered PCs, and a new in-house reasoning model. The company is pushing to move beyond apps and remake computing around AI.

At its annual software developer conference, Microsoft Build in San Francisco, executives showcased a broader shift in company strategy. Microsoft is trying to control more of the end-to-end AI system and lock in enterprise customers as competition from rivals OpenAI and Anthropic intensifies. The company showed off a new computer called the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box loaded with an Nvidia chip.

CEO Satya Nadella said the computer was a dream machine and he was on the wait list to buy it. Executives also revealed Project Solara, a family of prototypes that includes devices the size of a smart speaker or keycard badge, based on chips from Qualcomm and MediaTek.

These devices have screens and microphones, but instead of running a traditional operating system and apps like a smartphone, they will host AI agents that talk to cloud-computing systems to carry out specific tasks. Microsoft is competing against rivals to sell cloud-based AI tools for coding and other tasks, while also trying to nudge customers toward running AI technologies on the laptop and desktop computers running its Windows operating systems.

Nvidia has said computers fitted with its new RTX Spark PC chip will bring AI directly to PCs. Microsoft also said it was developing tools to help Windows run OpenClaw, open-source software that can direct groups of AI agents to carry out everyday tasks for users. The goal is to make OpenClaw safe for businesses to use on computers with sensitive corporate data. Microsoft also provided an update from its AI unit focused on superintelligence.

Aiming to catch up to Anthropic and OpenAI, the unit released what it called the most efficient transcription AI model of any cloud hyperscaler and an image model to vie with Google's. MAI Thinking-1, its first reasoning model, matched the performance of Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.6, launched this year, Microsoft said. Anthropic last week announced Opus 4.8. The models underscore Microsoft's efforts to build frontier AI independent of the lab it has long backed, OpenAI.

One effort distinguishing Microsoft AI's work is its focus on medical diagnostics, announced late last year. It has now reached a deal with the Mayo Clinic to build frontier healthcare AI, drawing on Microsoft's reasoning and compute capabilities and Mayo Clinic's clinical expertise and data. In a joint interview, Suleyman and Mayo Clinic CEO Gianrico Farrugia said the partnership emerged from meetings between Farrugia and Nadella.

The goal is to improve patient outcomes with AI that acts as a team member and gets to a diagnosis faster and better





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Microsoft AI Nvidia Project Solara Surface RTX Spark Dev Box Openclaw MAI Thinking-1 Mayo Clinic Frontier Healthcare AI

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