Microsoft 365 Outlook Teams Outage Impacts OpenAI Anthropic November 13 2026

Microsoft 365 services faced a major disruption on November 13, 2026, affecting thousands of users and AI connectors for OpenAI and Anthropic. The outage persisted for over five hours, with limited recovery observed by evening.

Microsoft experienced a significant service disruption on Thursday, November 13, 2026, leaving thousands of users unable to access core productivity tools. The outage impacted Microsoft 365, Outlook, and Teams applications for more than five hours. It also disrupted connectors utilized by major artificial intelligence providers, including OpenAI and Anthropic. As of 6 p.m. ET, Microsoft confirmed that it was still working to return affected servers to active service. The company observed limited recovery as users gradually attempted to reconnect to the systems.

Outage Scale And Server Unavailability Causes

Detailed metrics from Downdetector illustrate the severity of the infrastructure failure during the peak hours of the incident. Reports of Outlook problems peaked at exactly 138,058 around 1 p.m. ET. By the evening, this number had fallen to approximately 34,490. A spokesperson for Microsoft stated that the company was investigating reports of user issues, primarily affecting Exchange Online. The tech giant identified that a number of servers were unexpectedly unavailable to handle the elevated load. Microsoft clarified that the disruption was not caused by an increase in user traffic, but rather by server capacity issues.

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AI Partners OpenAI And Anthropic Face Disruptions

The ripple effects of the Microsoft outage extended beyond standard productivity tools to influence AI service operations. OpenAI reported that it was investigating an issue with Microsoft connectors. The company noted that new connections were breaking and integrated tools were not functioning as expected. Similarly, Anthropic identified an issue with an upstream provider that was affecting its Microsoft 365 connector. These disruptions highlighted the deep integration of Microsoft infrastructure within the AI development ecosystem. Both companies had to pause or adjust operations until connectivity was restored.

Recovery Efforts And Server Traffic Management

Microsoft implemented specific technical measures to stabilize the network and restore service to affected clients. By 5:47 p.m. ET, reports of problems with Microsoft 365 had decreased to nearly 13,000 users. There were 763 reports of users experiencing trouble accessing Teams at that time. The company stated that restored servers remained stable so far. Microsoft was shifting traffic to alternate routes wherever possible to alleviate pressure on the main network. The team was also streamlining the process to bring the remaining impacted servers back online. A statement from the company warned that users would experience gradual recovery as clients reconnected.

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Broader Industry Impact And Previous Azure Issues

The November 13 outage had tangible consequences for businesses and highlighted vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructure. Last month, Microsoft reported an outage of its Azure cloud platform. That incident also impacted the tech giant's suite of productivity software and a range of industries worldwide. The recurring nature of these disruptions has raised concerns about system reliability. The current outage served as another reminder of the centralized dependence on major cloud providers. Users continued to face intermittent access issues as the recovery process remained incomplete.

Corporate Rescheduling Due To Operational Disruptions

The operational paralysis caused by the Microsoft outage forced immediate adjustments for corporate entities. Workhorse Group, an electric truck maker, was expected to report its third-quarter financial results on November 12. Due to the business disruptions caused by the global Microsoft outage, Workhorse Group rescheduled its earnings report. The new date for the financial presentation is set for November 16. This decision underscores how widespread infrastructure failures can disrupt standard corporate timelines. The delay in reporting highlights the critical dependency of financial operations on stable digital services.