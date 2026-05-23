Microplastics Raise Health Concerns, But Lactic Acid Bacteria Found In Kimchi Could Help Reduce Accumulation, Experts Warn

A recent report on microplastics and their potential health risks is accompanied by news of a strain of lactic acid bacteria found in kimchi that may help reduce microplastic accumulation in the body. The findings, although promising, are still in their early stages and require further research to confirm. Meanwhile, experts caution that kimchi should not be seen as a guaranteed solution to microplastic pollution.

In a report by "24 Oras Weekend," microplastics, tiny plastic particles measuring less than five millimeters, were described as items that can enter the body through inhalation, ingestion, or skin contact.

Although the full health effects of microplastics are still under study, researchers have raised concerns about possible links to inflammation, hormone disruption, fertility problems, and cardiovascular disease. According to research cited in the journal Bioresource Technology, scientists examined bacteria found in kimchi that may help reduce microplastic accumulation in the body. In a study conducted by the World Institute of Kimchi, researchers identified a strain of lactic acid bacteria called Leuconostoc mesenteroides CBA3656.

The strain was found to help remove nanoplastics -- plastic particles even smaller than microplastics. Animal experiments showed that the presence of the bacteria significantly affected nanoplastic levels in the body.

However, experts emphasized that the research remains in its early stages and does not prove that eating kimchi alone can eliminate microplastics from the body. Researchers said more studies, particularly involving humans, are needed to confirm the findings. They added that while kimchi is considered a healthy food because of its probiotic content, it should not be viewed as a guaranteed solution to microplastic exposure.

Still, the findings may contribute to future research on gut health and ways to lessen the effects of environmental pollutants in the body





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Microplastics Plastic Pollution Health Risks Lactic Acid Bacteria Kimchi Environmental Pollutants

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