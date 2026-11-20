Sparkle GMA Artist Center confirms Michelle Dee's official withdrawal from Miss Grand International All Stars 2026 following an emergency appendectomy, citing medical advice to prioritize recovery.

Michelle Dee has officially withdrawn from the Miss Grand International All Stars 2026 pageant, a decision confirmed by her management agency, Sparkle GMA Artist Center, on Saturday. The prominent Filipino pageant star stepped down to prioritize her health following a recent medical emergency, marking a significant shift in her competitive schedule for the current year.

Medical Emergency Forces Withdrawal

Sparkle GMA Artist Center announced that Michelle Dee underwent an emergency appendectomy, a procedure that necessitated immediate medical attention and subsequent recovery time. The organization stated that the choice to remove her from the competition was made after careful consultation between Dee, her medical team, and her family, with the primary goal of safeguarding her physical well-being.

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The agency emphasized that while Dee had dedicated substantial effort to preparing for the Miss Grand International All Stars event, her health must take precedence over pageant commitments. Sparkle noted that withdrawing was not an easy decision for the talented performer, but it was ultimately the correct and necessary step to ensure her long-term safety.

Recovery Timeline and Medical Advice

In a detailed reflection on her condition, Michelle Dee explained that her medical team advised her to strictly adhere to a specific recovery timeline to avoid serious health risks. She highlighted that she must avoid prolonged strenuous abdominal activities and heavy exertion, which are common in pageant training and travel schedules.

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Dee stressed that pushing her body beyond its current safe limits could lead to long-term complications, a risk she cannot afford to take. She referenced past instances where she may have rushed her recovery, noting that those experiences taught her the importance of allowing her body adequate time to heal without external pressure or artificial acceleration.

Impact on Voting and Pageant Schedule

Despite her withdrawal from the main competition, the Miss Grand International All Stars organization has allowed supporters to continue voting for Michelle Dee until the activity concludes. Dee was among the leading candidates in the social media voting category, and the pageant wants to honor her place in this specific segment of the event.

Miss Grand International All Stars issued a statement confirming that Filipino fans can continue to show their support and send encouragement through the voting platform, even though Dee will not participate in the final judging. This decision ensures that her dedicated fanbase can still engage with the campaign without being disrupted by her medical absence.

Next Steps and Competition Dates

The second edition of the Miss Grand International All Stars pageant is scheduled to commence on November 29 with a Sashing Ceremony at the MGI Hall in Bangkok, Thailand. The final competition, which will determine the winner of the title, is set to take place on December 12, following the conclusion of the voting period.

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Sparkle GMA Artist Center thanked Michelle Dee's fans for their understanding and expressed hope that the same level of support will be extended to her future endeavors. The agency remains committed to supporting Dee as she focuses entirely on her recovery, ensuring she returns to her professional activities only when fully healed and medically cleared.