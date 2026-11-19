Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee had an emergency appendectomy on Nov. 9 after sharp abdominal pain and shared details of her recovery, thanking St. Luke's Medical Center while her participation in the Miss Grand International All Stars pageant remains unclear.

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee revealed she underwent an emergency appendectomy on Nov. 9 after experiencing sharp stabbing pain in the lower right side of her abdomen while on her way to work.

She shared details of her hospitalization and recovery in an Instagram post on Thursday. Dee said she had been feeling that something was not right with her body even before the incident. As November approached, she already felt that something wasn't quite right with her body, and true enough, on November 9 she found herself in the emergency room after experiencing sharp stabbing pain in the lower right side of her abdomen while on her way to work.

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Emergency Appendectomy And Recovery Journey

What followed was an emergency appendectomy, her first ever hospital admission, three incisions to her abdomen, and a major surgery she definitely wasn't expecting. She called it an impossible situation that was inevitably going to happen. The beauty queen also shared photos documenting her hospital stay, including images of herself in a hospital bed, her abdominal incisions and a CT scan.

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One image showed a note stating that while the initial scan showed one stone, doctors found three after her appendix was removed. Dee thanked St. Luke's Medical Center for attending to her, saying the surgery went well and her recovery had been steady.

However, she emphasized that her medical team had advised her to strictly follow her recovery timeline and avoid strenuous physical activities. She said she was advised by her medical team to strictly follow her recovery timeline, with no prolonged strenuous abdominal activities, no heavy exertion, and most importantly, no pushing her body beyond what it can safely handle. Rushing this particular recovery, as she has done in the past, could lead to long-term complications which she cannot afford.

Facing Challenges With Full Commitment

The beauty queen also shared a message about facing life's challenges, writing, Kilala niyo naman ako. Dapat buo, hindi kalahati ang mga laban sa buhay. You know me. I believe in giving everything in life, not doing things halfway.

Despite the unexpected health setback, Dee expressed gratitude for the support she received from her family, friends, fans and everyone who had been looking after her. She said she is so blessed and grateful to have the right people around her, and thanked everyone, saying the smallest gestures have meant the world to her. She ended her message with, All in God's time. Always in all ways.

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Health Update And Competition Participation Concerns

Before revealing the details of her surgery, Dee had hinted at experiencing health concerns in a Nov. 2 post on her Instagram broadcast channel, writing that something really weird had been going on with her body lately and reminding followers to never ignore the signs your body gives you. Dee is expected to represent the Philippines in the upcoming Miss Grand International All Stars competition in Bangkok, Thailand, with the coronation night scheduled for Dec. 12 at MGI Hall.

However, it remains unclear whether she will be medically cleared to join the competition following her emergency surgery. Dee has yet to announce whether her recovery will affect her participation in the pageant.