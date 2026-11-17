The Miami Heat defeated the Houston Rockets 128-110 on Monday. Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 20 points and 13 rebounds as Miami extended their winning streak to five games.

The Miami Heat defeated the Houston Rockets 128-110 on Monday night at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Heat with 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Davion Mitchell contributed 16 points and a game-high 10 assists. The victory marked the Miami Heat fifth consecutive win and improved their record to eight wins in their last ten games.

Miami Heat Extend Winning Streak Against Houston

The Miami Heat established early dominance, never trailing during the contest. They won the first quarter 29-15, fueled by superior three-point shooting where they made six of fourteen attempts compared to Houston's single made basket out of five tries. Giannis Antetokounmpo went scoreless in the opening period but finished with twenty points, thirteen rebounds, and six assists overall. The Heat featured eight players scoring in double figures, showcasing their balanced offensive attack against a depleted Rockets roster.

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Davion Mitchell Leads Assists and Heat Offense

Davion Mitchell entered the night leading the NBA in assists per game at 9.2 and continued his playmaking excellence. He recorded a double-double with sixteen points and ten assists for the Miami Heat. Myron Gardner also made significant contributions off the bench. Gardner scored fourteen points and made a career-high four three-pointers out of five attempts after starting in place of the injured Pelle Larsson. Andrew Wiggins added seventeen points off the bench for Miami.

Houston Rockets Roster Depleted by Injuries and Suspension

The Houston Rockets faced significant roster challenges due to multiple absences. Amen Thompson missed the game due to left knee soreness despite scoring a game-high twenty-six points the previous day against Washington. Steven Adams sat for left leg injury management, and Marcus Smart served the final game of a three-game suspension for throwing a punch. Clint Capela also did not play as he remained out from an ankle injury. Fred VanVleet returned from a knee injury to score eight points and record six assists for the Rockets.

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Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun Lead Rockets Offense

Kevin Durant led the Houston Rockets with twenty-two points, including a first-half high of fifteen. Alperen Sengun scored twenty-three points and grabbed seven rebounds, shooting perfect five-for-five from the field in the third quarter. Jabari Smith Jr. and Isaiah Crawford each achieved double-doubles. Smith contributed twelve points and ten rebounds, while Crawford added eleven points and ten boards. Despite these individual efforts, the Rockets could not overcome the early deficit against the Miami Heat defense.

Third Quarter Performance Decides Outcome in Miami

The Miami Heat extended their lead significantly in the third quarter, outscoring Houston to reach a 101-81 advantage. Giannis Antetokounmpo accelerated his scoring pace in this period, scoring fourteen points on six-of-seven shooting. Alperen Sengun matched the intensity with eleven points on perfect five-for-five shooting for the Houston Rockets. Ryan Conwell topped the Heat with twelve points in the first half. The Heat maintained their defensive pressure to secure the eighteen-point victory and continue their successful stretch following a zero-four start to the season.