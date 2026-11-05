Miagao Flying Foxes: Conservation, Coexistence, and Community Concerns

Miagao residents and officials address the large population of flying foxes, balancing conservation efforts with public health concerns in a shared ecosystem.

The municipality of Miagao is currently grappling with a significant population of flying foxes, locally known as Kabilaw, which have established colonies within the town plaza and surrounding areas. This situation has sparked a complex dialogue between wildlife conservationists, local government officials, and residents who are navigating the challenges of sharing public spaces with these large bats.

Species Identification and Physical Characteristics

Two distinct species of flying foxes are currently visible in Miagao: the Large Flying Fox, scientifically identified as Pteropus vampyrus, and the smaller Island Flying Fox, known as Pteropus hypomelanus. According to wildlife biologist Jay Fidelino, these two species share similar physical traits that make them difficult to distinguish at a glance.

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Fidelino notes that the bats generally appear dark, almost black, across their main body structures. However, they feature distinctive brown or golden brown coloration on their necks, which helps in their visual identification. This physical description was highlighted during a recent episode of the broadcast program Born To Be Wild, which showcased the bats hanging from trees in the town center.

Resident Concerns and Health Risks

Local residents have expressed significant discomfort regarding the presence of the bats, citing hygiene and safety issues. Ray Paulma, a resident of Miagao, described the mess left by the animals, stating that their droppings stain clothing and create unpleasant odors. Paulma further reported instances of bats falling from the trees and dying on rooftops, contributing to a foul smell in the neighborhood.

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Some residents have attempted to dislodge the bats using leaves, but the animals consistently return to their roosting sites. Fidelino explained that the bats are highly active at night, which elevates their body temperature above that of humans. He clarified that their immune systems have evolved to tolerate high loads of viruses and bacteria without manifesting illness, a biological trait that increases the risk of disease transmission to humans.

Conservation Strategy and Population Data

Despite resident complaints, the Miagao municipal government has stated that it supports the protection of the bats and has no plans to eradicate them. The local administration asserts that it has not received formal complaints regarding public health impacts and believes that peaceful coexistence between the wildlife and the community is achievable.

The Sulu Garden Foundation is actively monitoring the bat population to ensure their numbers remain stable. Kim Alunan, a Senior Research Associate at the foundation, reported that there are over 7,800 bats roosting in more than 120 trees as of June 2026. The foundation is employing acoustic monitoring techniques to record and analyze the behavioral patterns of the bats.

Ecological Importance and Future Outlook

Alunan emphasized that education is critical for conservation, noting that people cannot protect what they do not understand. She advocates for a perspective where humans view wildlife as neighbors deserving of respect and coexistence. Fidelino added that human encroachment into natural habitats increases the risk of zoonotic disease transfer, making responsible interaction essential.

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While some bats have died from potential electrocution on power lines, the primary focus remains on education and monitoring. The community continues to navigate the balance between daily life and the preservation of these significant wildlife species in Miagao.