MIAA turns over control of over 2,100 NAIA CCTV cameras to NNIC

The Manila International Airport Authority has transferred operational control of more than 2,100 CCTV cameras at NAIA to New NAIA Infra Corp., with Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon witnessing the turnover.

The Manila International Airport Authority ( MIAA) has turned over the operational control of more than 2,100 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport ( NAIA) to the New NAIA Infra Corp. ( NNIC).

The turnover was held on Friday, according to a statement issued by the MIAA on Saturday. In the statement, the MIAA said the transfer of CCTV operational control is part of the transition of NAIA's operations and maintenance responsibilities to NNIC as the gateway's private concessionaire, pursuant to the NAIA Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Concession Agreement. The turnover was witnessed by Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon, MIAA Senior Assistant General Manager Ma.

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Transport Secretary Urged CCTV Transfer

Lourdes Reyes, and NNIC Executive Assistant to the President and CEO Cesar Chiong. Dizon had previously lost his cool over the alleged lengthy transfer process, for failing to turn over the security camera system to the NNIC. He gave officials until November to complete the turnover before people start getting fired.

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Dizon reprimanded airport officials for failing to take responsibility over the CCTV matter after a theft was reported, especially since he already ordered the turnover a year ago during his first stint as secretary of the Department of Transportation (DOTr). Dizon was then appointed into the Department of Public Works and Highways, with Giovanni Lopez replacing him as Transport Secretary. Dizon and Lopez swapped Cabinet posts last Monday, with the former assuming the helm at the DOTr once more.

Meanwhile, the MIAA said it continues to perform its regulatory and oversight functions, ensuring NNIC's compliance with the terms of the concession agreement, together with applicable performance standards and service quality requirements. The MIAA's Media Affairs Division said the move was in accordance with the provisions of the NAIA Public-Private Partnership concession agreement. The transfer of operational control forms part of the transition of NAIA's operations and maintenance responsibilities to NNIC as the private concessionaire, pursuant to the concession agreement.

MIAA Maintains Oversight Role

MIAA remains committed to working closely with DOTr, NNIC, and other airport stakeholders to ensure the continued safety and security of passengers, airport personnel, and other airport users, it said.