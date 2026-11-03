MGB Monitors Kasibu Tensions Over NLMRC Exploration Permit and Court Orders

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau addresses rising conflicts in Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya, clarifying the legal status of NLMRC's exploration permit and the separate issue of road barricades.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau is closely monitoring tensions in Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya, regarding the entry of North Luzon Mineral Resources Corp. and its valid exploration permit. The agency emphasized the need to respect both community concerns and the rule of law during this period of heightened local activity. This intervention aims to balance statutory obligations with the immediate safety and rights of local residents.

MGB Balances Community Concerns and Legal Compliance

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau explicitly recognizes the worries raised by residents, Indigenous Cultural Communities, Indigenous Peoples, local stakeholders, and civil society organizations. These groups have expressed valid apprehensions about the possible effects of mineral exploration on land, water, livelihood, and cultural heritage in the Kasibu area. The Bureau acknowledges these fears as legitimate while simultaneously asserting that lawful orders issued by the courts must be implemented by the appropriate authorities.

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The conflict in Kasibu involves two separate matters that the Mines and Geosciences Bureau has clearly distinguished in its official statement. One issue concerns whether exploration should proceed and how it is regulated under existing environmental and mining laws. The second matter relates strictly to compliance with court orders on public roads where barricades have been put up, obstructing access.

The Bureau stated that compliance with court orders concerning public access and the removal of obstructions on public roads is a separate matter from the merits of the exploration activity itself. This distinction is critical for understanding the legal boundaries of the current dispute and the respective roles of judicial bodies and regulatory agencies. Authorities are expected to address the barricades through proper legal channels without conflating them with the validity of the mining permit.

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NLMRC Permit Status and Regulatory Framework

The exploration permit issued to North Luzon Mineral Resources Corp. went through required evaluation and approval and remains valid unless suspended, cancelled, or modified in accordance with law. The Mines and Geosciences Bureau confirmed that the permit meets all statutory requirements, ensuring that the company has the legal standing to operate within its designated zones.

The regulatory framework governing this permit ensures that all necessary environmental and technical assessments were completed before authorization. Any changes to this status must follow strict legal procedures outlined in national mining policies. This provides a stable legal foundation for North Luzon Mineral Resources Corp., even as tensions persist on the ground.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Local stakeholders and Indigenous Cultural Communities have voiced strong opposition to the exploration activities, citing potential risks to their ancestral lands and water sources. Their concerns highlight the complex intersection of economic development and indigenous rights in resource-rich regions like Nueva Vizcaya. Civil society organizations have joined these voices, calling for greater transparency and stricter enforcement of environmental safeguards.

On the other side, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau upholds the primacy of the rule of law, insisting that lawful orders must be respected by all parties involved. The agency is not dismissing community grievances but is separating them from the legal validity of the permits. This approach aims to prevent violence and ensure that legal processes dictate the outcome of the dispute rather than intimidation or blockades.

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Real-World Impact and Next Steps for Kasibu

The ongoing tensions in Kasibu have a direct impact on local livelihoods, infrastructure access, and community safety. Barricades on public roads affect daily commutes and emergency services, creating immediate practical challenges for residents. The removal of these obstructions, as ordered by the courts, is expected to restore normal traffic flow and reduce friction between communities and authorities.

Next steps involve continued monitoring by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau and enforcement of court orders by local law enforcement. The agency remains committed to facilitating dialogue between North Luzon Mineral Resources Corp. and local stakeholders to mitigate social risks. Residents are advised to follow official channels for grievance redress rather than resorting to unauthorized blockades that may lead to legal complications.