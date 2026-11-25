Cebu City will not charge permit fees for Christmas carolers but requires them to register with City Hall to prevent theft and unauthorized solicitation. The move follows complaints about fake carolers entering properties.

Cebu City will no longer charge a permit fee for Christmas carolers this holiday season, but all caroling groups and individuals must still register with City Hall.

Mayor Nestor Archival said registration is free for those who want to carol in residential areas, including groups from outside the city. The city made the move after receiving complaints from households and institutions about people pretending to be carolers to enter properties and steal. Through registration, residents can identify legitimate caroling groups and know who is knocking on their doors. The mayor explained that registration is free even though the current ordinance still provides for a P50 permit fee.

Also read Cebu City to Earn P4 per Cubic Meter from MCWD Groundwater Extraction

The city will review how to amend that provision to fully implement the removal of the fee. Archival also instructed the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) and city personnel to review the enforcement of the rule, including penalties for carolers who fail to register.

Advertisement

Caroling Rules and Street Solicitation

However, the mayor clarified that the city does not intend to arrest carolers but wants to ensure they are identified and follow regulations. Traditional house-to-house caroling is still allowed, but soliciting money from motorists and pedestrians on the streets is prohibited due to the danger it poses. Motorists and other individuals who give money to street solicitors may also be arrested.

Archival urged the public to be careful when giving donations during Christmas because indiscriminate giving of money and assistance can attract many people from outside the city to come and beg. The city wants to balance the holiday tradition with safety and order. In a separate but related development, an economist said paying taxes is one way Filipinos can contribute to paying the country's huge debt.

Professor Emmanuel Leyco said during a guest appearance on Unang Hirit on Wednesday that citizens already contribute every time they pay taxes. He said that if there are generous people with loose pockets, they can also donate, referring to the P170,000 debt share per Filipino that could be paid.

Proposal to Pay National Debt

However, Leyco pointed out there is no mechanism for such a purpose, only paying taxes or donating to the government. Leyco made the statement after Senator Alan Peter Cayetano suggested that Filipinos be allowed to voluntarily contribute P170,000 each to help pay the country's P19.66-trillion debt. The senator cited South Korea's example, where citizens pooled money to help their country pay its debt.

Advertisement

But Leyco said the situation of Koreans is different from Filipinos because Korea is a larger country and its citizens earn higher salaries compared to Filipinos. Cayetano also proposed establishing a mechanism where Filipinos who want to help can contribute to paying the government's debt. He clarified that he is not suggesting imposing an additional financial burden on the public, nor is he asking Filipinos to assume the government's responsibility for paying its debts.

The P170,000 figure was based on the country's population. But for Leyco, it is unlikely that an ordinary worker could contribute that amount because a minimum wage earner makes only about P190,000 a year. He said that leaves almost nothing for the ordinary worker if they are included in the contribution scheme. Leyco also pointed out that the P170,000 is not a personal debt but is comparable to the income of the entire Philippine economy, or Gross Domestic Product.

He explained that if the debt is that large and is around 66.7 percent of GDP, that is already big. He said it is like living on borrowed money, and a time will come when the borrowed amount will not be enough and you will borrow again to pay off debt. Leyco made these remarks during a televised discussion.