MG RX9 PHEV Review: Value vs Toyota Fortuner and Mitsubishi Montero Sport

An in-depth evaluation of the MG RX9 plug-in hybrid SUV. We analyze its design, interior, and performance against top rivals like the Toyota Fortuner and Mitsubishi Montero Sport to determine its market value.

The MG RX9 plug-in hybrid seven-seat SUV has entered the local market with ambitious goals to compete against established leaders like the Toyota Fortuner and Mitsubishi Montero Sport. While historical data shows that few Chinese challengers have successfully matched the sales volume or public recognition of these Japanese nameplates, initial assessments suggest the RX9 offers significant value despite lower expected popularity. A week-long evaluation of a specific unit indicates that the vehicle deserves serious consideration for buyers prioritizing overall value over brand heritage alone.

Exterior Design and Visual Presence

The MG RX9 presents a distinctive aesthetic that avoids the typical hybrid branding often seen on competitors. Unlike other hybrid models that utilize excessive blue or green exterior accents or prominent 'HYBRID' badges, this SUV maintains a clean and minimalist personality focused on its core design language. The exterior successfully balances a classy appearance with a burly, muscular road presence that commands attention on the road.

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Key design elements include an elongated front end, premium-looking chrome accents, and an intricate grille design flanked by sweeping LED headlights. The vehicle rides on large 20-inch two-tone alloy wheels, which contribute significantly to its substantial footprint. Pop-out door handles are utilized to further emphasize the clean surfaces and sleek side profile, although the rear end presents a contrasting aesthetic. The rear features a thick unified taillight design and a slight hump on the tailgate that some observers might find bulky compared to the rest of the vehicle's sleekness.

Interior Quality and Practical Features

The interior of the MG RX9 creates a dark and stealthy ambiance enhanced by a careful selection of materials. Faux aluminum accents highlight specific design features, while soft-touch leather and white contrast stitching are present on numerous surfaces. A notable advantage in an era dominated by digital interfaces is the inclusion of a proper shift knob and an array of actual physical buttons, switches, and dials on the dashboard and center console. The driver's seat offers 12-way power adjustment, and the combination with a telescopic steering wheel and large windows allows for quick and precise positioning.

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Seating for three rows remains a practical consideration, with the second row accommodating two adults comfortably, though space may be tight for extra-long journeys. This limitation is common across almost any seven-seat SUV in the business. The vehicle also features a massive panoramic sunroof, rear air conditioning controls with both fan and temperature adjustment, and dual rear USB-C charging ports. Front seats include a massage function, a feature utilized extensively during congested traffic conditions to enhance driver comfort.

Powertrain Specifications and Efficiency

The MG RX9 PHEV is powered by a complex hybrid system combining a 1.5-liter four-cylinder dedicated hybrid engine producing 141hp and 230Nm with an electric motor delivering 174hp and 390Nm of torque. Energy storage is handled by a 24.7kWh lithium-ion battery that provides up to 115km of range in pure electric mode. The vehicle also includes a 65-liter fuel tank and an idle charging feature that allows the battery to recharge using gasoline while the vehicle is parked.

Real-world efficiency testing during a week-long evaluation yielded an average fuel consumption of approximately 10-11km/L. This performance was recorded during demanding conditions, including a five-hour drive from Quezon City to NAIA Terminal 1 at an average speed of 4kph. Despite the low mileage relative to some expectations, the RX9 PHEV still demonstrates superior efficiency compared to diesel-powered SUVs in similar traffic conditions. Pedal response remains responsive in both urban traffic and on expressways, and the vehicle accelerates to highway speeds quickly, giving the impression of a lighter and smaller vehicle.

Driving Dynamics and Market Positioning

The transition between electric and gas power in hybrid mode is seamless, with the engine remaining quiet during operation. It is often difficult to detect when the vehicle shifts between power sources, contributing to a smooth driving experience. The three-spoke steering wheel provides a satisfying driving feel, managing the vehicle's substantial size with ease.

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While the MG RX9 is not expected to surpass the Toyota Fortuner or Mitsubishi Montero Sport in sales volume or general popularity, its comprehensive feature set and strong performance metrics suggest it holds its own in terms of value. The vehicle challenges the status quo by offering premium interior amenities, advanced hybrid technology, and competitive efficiency. Buyers seeking a seven-seat SUV with a focus on modern technology and driving comfort may find the MG RX9 a compelling alternative to traditional Japanese rivals, even if brand loyalty remains a significant factor for many consumers in the market.