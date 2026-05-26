MG Philippines Teases 2026 Philippine International Motor Show Lineup

MG Philippines has published teasers for its 2026 motor show lineup featuring the MG RX9, MG 4 Urban, and the MG HS PHEV.



These teasers confirm several of the expected specs for each vehicle based on the Department of Energy's registry of recognized electric vehicles.

MG has published a teaser for the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show , showcasing the MG RX9 , MG 4 Urban, and MG HS PHEV . The vehicles are expected to include premium features, and their exact specifications have been confirmed based on the Department of Energy's registry of recognized electric vehicles.

The teasers highlight the similarities between the MG RX9 and the BYD Tang, while the MG 4 Urban is seen as a budget variant with less power and range than current trims. The MG HS PHEV, a predecessor to the Hybrid+, is expected to have significantly different specifications, but its exact details are still unclear. The Philippine International Motor Show is set to take place on June 4-7





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MG RX9 MG 4 Urban MG HS PHEV Philippine International Motor Show BYD Tang

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