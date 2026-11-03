MG Philippines Launches MG4 Urban EV to Capture Growing EV Market

MG Philippines introduces the MG4 Urban electric vehicle at the Philippine International Motor Show, targeting family buyers with improved interior space and practical design in a competitive market.

The Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines revealed a 711 percent year-on-year surge in battery electric vehicle sales during the first three quarters of 2026. This dramatic growth in the local electric vehicle sector is largely attributed to the availability of affordable entry-level models such as the BYD Atto 2, GAC Aion UT, and Geely EX2. To capitalize on this expanding demand, MG Philippines officially introduced the all-new MG4 Urban EV at this year's Philippine International Motor Show.

Positioning the MG4 Urban in Market

MG4 Philippines distinguishes the new MG4 Urban from the standard MG4 by offering a taller and more spacious alternative for buyers seeking a practical family car. While the standard model emphasizes a lower-slung, sportier rear-wheel-drive design, the Urban variant focuses on maximizing interior volume and practicality. The automaker identified that potential customers in this segment prioritize monthly amortization costs, rear seat comfort, and sufficient trunk capacity for weekly grocery runs. These factors drive purchasing decisions in a highly competitive market where nearly every brand offers various powertrain and variant options.

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Exterior Design and Dimensions

The MG4 Urban measures 4,395mm in length, making it the largest vehicle among its primary competitors in this segment. Its aerodynamic hatchback silhouette features a low front nose that transitions into a smooth roofline, culminating in a rear spoiler for balanced proportions. Local-specification models are equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels fitted with plastic aerodynamic covers to minimize air drag. The front fascia is grille-less and incorporates slim lighting signatures with angular surfacing that align with the broader MG family design language.

Automatic projector LED headlights include integrated daytime running lights and a follow-me-home function for added convenience. The rear design showcases a Union Jack-inspired LED taillight cluster that stretches across the tailgate, honoring the brand's British heritage. The overall shape is notably taller and squarer than standard hatchbacks, clearly prioritizing interior space over sporty aesthetics.

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Interior Space and Technology Features

Accessing the cabin is facilitated by large doors that open nearly 90 degrees, although reaching the inner door handles requires a full-body stretch when the doors are fully open. Inside, the front seats are manually adjustable and provide good support for long journeys. While the manual controls offer simplicity, some competitors in lower price segments offer power-adjustable seats as a standard feature. Interior quality utilizes shiny black plastics on the dashboard and door panels, supplemented by soft-touch materials on high-contact surfaces.

The 2,750mm wheelbase delivers ample interior room, particularly in the rear where legroom and headroom accommodate taller passengers. Three adults can fit comfortably for short trips, though the manufacturer recommends only two passengers for longer drives to ensure comfort. A 12.8-inch center touchscreen dominates the dashboard, complemented by a 7-inch instrument display for the driver. Physical buttons for air conditioning and audio controls remain present, allowing drivers to adjust settings without looking away from the road.

Powertrain Efficiency and Real-World Range

Propulsion comes from a single electric motor delivering 148hp and 250Nm of torque to the front wheels. Although these figures are modest, the instant torque delivery provides a peppy driving experience suitable for city commuting and open road driving. Energy is stored in a 42.8kWh LFP battery, which MG claims provides an NEDC range of 403km. Real-world testing over 650km, with over 80 percent conducted on expressways, recorded an efficiency of 12.8kW per 100km.

This real-world efficiency translates to an actual range of approximately 325km, slightly lower than the official claim but still competitive for daily use. Cargo space is rated at 480 liters, expanding to 1,364 liters with the rear 60/40 split bench seats folded. Although the seats do not fold completely flat, requiring creative loading for longer items, the capacity remains robust. The front-mounted motor configuration precludes the inclusion of a frunk, but the overall package targets the practical needs of Filipino families entering the electric vehicle market.