MG Motor Philippines Launches Limited Edition MG4 Urban EV

MG Motor Philippines unveils the exclusive MG4 Urban EV Limited Edition. Priced at 1.2 million pesos with only 80 units available, discover key specs and reservation details now.

MG Motor Philippines officially introduced the new MG4 Urban EV Limited Edition during the 2026 Auto Focus Pre-Christmas Test Drive Festival. This exclusive electric vehicle model represents a specific variant designed for discerning customers who seek unique styling elements and limited availability within the local automotive market.

The manufacturer has set a firm price point of P1,198,888 for this special run, making it a premium option in the compact EV segment. Interested buyers can secure their allocation by filing a reservation deposit of just P1,000 at the event location.

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Scarcity is a major factor in the marketing strategy for this launch, as MG Motor Philippines has restricted the total production run to only 80 units. Each individual vehicle will be distinctly badged with its specific number in the limited lineup, ensuring that every owner possesses a numbered piece of automotive history.

Exclusive Styling and Numbered Features

The visual differentiation of this limited edition begins with a blacked-out roof, a design element that is exclusive to this specific release and not found on standard models. This two-tone aesthetic is complemented by the vehicle's exterior color, which appears to be exclusively offered in a striking red hue that contrasts sharply with the dark roof.

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Inside the cabin, the exclusivity continues with personalized touches that highlight the numbered nature of the vehicle. The maiden unit on display featured its specific unit number stitched directly onto the floor mats, adding a level of craftsmanship and personalization to the interior space.

Additionally, the unique identifier is mounted prominently on the passenger-side dashboard. These details serve to confirm the authenticity and limited nature of the vehicle, distinguishing it from the regular production units available through standard dealership channels.

Technical Specifications and Performance

Underneath the unique exterior styling, the MG4 Urban EV Limited Edition retains the core mechanical specifications of the standard model. The vehicle is powered by a single front-mounted electric motor paired with a 42.8kWh battery pack.

This powertrain configuration delivers a respectable power output of 148 horsepower and 250 Newton-meters of torque. These figures are consistent with the performance metrics established for the regular MG4 Urban, ensuring that the limited edition does not compromise on driving dynamics.

Range anxiety is mitigated by an advertised driving range of 403 kilometers on a single charge. This efficiency makes the vehicle suitable for daily commutes and longer regional trips, maintaining the practical value proposition of the MG4 platform.

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Interior Space and Technology Features

Practicality remains a priority for MG Motor Philippines with this release, as the vehicle continues to offer 480 liters of cargo carrying space in the rear. This ample storage capacity is further augmented by an additional 98 liters of storage located inside the cabin for smaller items.

The driver and passenger are treated to a familiar interior environment centered around a 12.8-inch infotainment display. This touchscreen interface supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensuring seamless smartphone integration for navigation, media, and communication needs.

Reservation Process and Availability

Prospective buyers must act quickly to secure one of the 80 available units, as inventory is strictly limited. The reservation process is open to the public at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds, which served as the primary venue for the 2026 Auto Focus Pre-Christmas Test Drive Festival.

MG Motor Philippines has not explicitly stated other color options, suggesting that the red finish is the sole choice for this limited run. Customers seeking alternative colors for the MG4 Urban must likely look to the standard production inventory rather than this exclusive limited edition batch.