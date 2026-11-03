Mexican Police Seize Thomas Markle Storage Unit in Abuse Probe

Mexican authorities raided a storage facility linked to Thomas Markle during an investigation into alleged child sex abuse material, confirming the seizure of computer equipment and Asian magazines.

Mexican law enforcement officials conducted a raid on a storage facility in Tijuana, Baja California, seizing belongings linked to Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle. The action was taken as part of an ongoing criminal investigation concerning allegations of child sex abuse material, the state prosecutor's office confirmed to reporters on Monday. The search targeted a unit rented by Thomas Markle on the outskirts of Tijuana, where authorities discovered various items for further forensic examination. This development marks a significant escalation in the scrutiny surrounding the senior Markle, who has resided in multiple countries including Mexico, the Philippines, and the United States.

Details of Storage Raid in Baja California

The Baja California state prosecutor's office stated that officers acted on an anonymous tip suggesting the presence of illegal material within the rented storage space. Investigators noted that the facility owner had reported Markle ceased paying rent for the unit in 2024, although his personal possessions remained inside. During the search, authorities recovered computer equipment which has been secured for further investigation. They also found magazines from Asia dating back twenty years, though specific details regarding the content were not immediately released to the public.

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Global Investigation and Evidence Links

This raid in Mexico is connected to broader investigations involving child abuse imagery. Last week, Philippine police announced they were examining a laptop found alongside similar images at a former residence of Thomas Markle. The 82-year-old subject has consistently denied all claims made against him. Before his current legal troubles in Mexico, Markle had lived in the Philippines in 2025 before returning to the United States. The convergence of evidence across these international jurisdictions has intensified the pressure on local authorities to resolve the case.

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Meghan Markle and Royal Family Response

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, expressed that she was deeply distressed by the accusations against her father. In a public statement, she revealed that she had previously blocked contact between Thomas Markle and her children due to troubling and disturbing allegations. She noted that in 2018, she viewed a letter sent to London's Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection regarding similar claims. At that time, she was given assurances that the allegations were being investigated by the appropriate British authorities.

Origins of the Allegations and Tabloid Reports

The recent wave of publicity stems from reports by the British tabloid The Sun, which stated that Thomas Markle Jr. discovered the abuse images while sorting through boxes in his father's former home. This discovery triggered renewed interest from law enforcement in Mexico and the Philippines. The family dynamics have been under public strain since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020. The current legal proceedings in Tijuana add another complex layer to the already intricate personal and legal history of the Sussex family.