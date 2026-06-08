Metro Pacific Water to Interim Operate San Jose del Monte Water System

Metro Pacific Water has been appointed interim operator of San Jose del Monte's water system, conducting technical audits and planning infrastructure upgrades to address service challenges.

Metro Pacific Water is preparing to assume interim operations of San Jose del Monte's water system in Bulacan, working with the city government to assess infrastructure gaps and outline longer-term investment needs following the exit of PrimeWater Infrastructure Corp. Metro Pacific Water President and CEO Andrew B. Pangilinan stated that discussions are ongoing with local officials regarding potential water infrastructure projects to support the city's future supply and distribution requirements.

He noted that the capital requirement has not yet been determined, as spending depends on a technical assessment of system conditions, and that the review will align investments with actual operational needs. The local government of San Jose del Monte appointed Metro Pacific Water as interim operator after a due diligence review of several water utilities, evaluating service record, technical capacity, and financial strength.

Under an initial two-month consultancy arrangement, Metro Pacific Water will manage operations while conducting a full technical audit of pipelines, pumping stations, facilities, service coverage, water pressure, and supply availability. This review aims to identify causes of service disruptions and support recommendations for infrastructure improvements. Pangilinan emphasized that the purpose is to help stabilize operations while developing a clearer understanding of the root causes of San Jose del Monte's water service challenges.

Metro Pacific Water currently serves over 200,000 accounts across Iloilo City, Dumaguete City, and other franchise areas. The addition of San Jose del Monte's approximately 130,000 accounts will significantly expand its footprint. The company has allocated P3.81 billion in capital expenditures for this year, focused on pipeline expansion, replacement of aging pipes, and installation of more than 86,000 service connections. Pangilinan highlighted that system upgrades are aimed at improving reliability and securing water access amid tightening supply conditions.

Metro Pacific Water is a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., a Philippine unit of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake





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Metro Pacific Water San Jose Del Monte Water System Primewater Infrastructure Interim Operations

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