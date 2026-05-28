Metro Pacific Investments Foundation to Lead Tubbataha Exploration Dive in 2026

MPIF's Shore It Up! expedition brings scientists to assess the health of Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, with renewed funding support.

Metro Pacific Investments Foundation ( MPIF ), the corporate social responsibility arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), is set to conduct the Shore It Up! Tubbataha Exploration Dive from May 21 to 27, 2026, bringing together leading marine scientists, conservation practitioners, and visual storytellers to help assess the ecological health of the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park.

The assessment trip aims to generate scientific insights and field observations that can help strengthen marine conservation initiatives under MPIF's Gabay Kalikasan program. Located in the heart of the Sulu Sea, Tubbataha is one of the Philippines' most important marine sanctuaries and a globally recognized reef system that supports marine biodiversity, fisheries, and the long-term ecological resilience of surrounding seas.

The initiative also comes shortly after MPIF's renewed partnership with the Tubbataha Protected Area Management Board and Friends of Tubbataha, Inc. Under the agreement, MPIF committed P12 million over four years, or P3 million annually, to support research initiatives, protection activities, and community-based efforts for the continued protection of Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park. The renewal builds on the collaboration established in 2022 under the Shore It Up!

Tubbataha program, through which MPIF provided P8 million in support from 2022 to 2025. This continued commitment reflects MPIF's dedication to preserving one of the world's most biodiverse marine ecosystems. Through the expedition, Shore It Up! seeks to help assess coral cover, reef fish biomass, key indicator species, biodiversity conditions, and emerging threats that may affect the reef ecosystem.

The findings from the assessment are expected to support long-term marine conservation planning, guide future protection efforts, and contribute to broader public awareness on the importance of safeguarding Philippine marine ecosystems. The exploration team is also expected to produce a scientific finding report documenting observations, biodiversity insights, reef health assessments, key learnings, and conservation recommendations from the expedition. For MPIF, the assessment trip is another way to support conservation through research, partnerships, and public awareness.

Protecting Tubbataha requires consistent support, strong science, and close collaboration with the people and institutions who know its waters best. Through Shore It Up! , we hope to contribute meaningful insights that can help guide conservation action and encourage more Filipinos to value the marine ecosystems that sustain our country, said Melody M. Del Rosario, President of MPIF. The Shore It Up!

Tubbataha Exploration Dive will be supported by a team of scientists, conservation experts, and documentation specialists, each contributing their respective field of expertise to the assessment. Dr. Wilfredo Roehl Y. Licuanan, one of the country's leading coral reef scientists, will lead the coral health assessment. His work will focus on evaluating coral reef condition, live coral cover, reef structure, and signs of coral stress such as bleaching, disease, or physical damage.

Dr. Arnel Andrew AA Yaptinchay, a marine wildlife specialist and conservation advocate, will lead the assessment on threatened marine species. His role will include documenting reef fish diversity, key marine species populations, and indicator or threatened species that may reflect the overall health of the ecosystem. Romeo Romy Trono, a marine biodiversity and species protection expert, will provide insights on marine protected area governance and conservation strategies.

Their collective expertise ensures a comprehensive evaluation of Tubbataha's ecological status, contributing to evidence-based management and long-term sustainability





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Tubbataha Marine Conservation Coral Reef Assessment MPIF Shore It Up!

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