Manila Water Company Inc. and Maynilad Water Services Inc. announce specific water interruptions across Metro Manila and Rizal from late November through early December for network repairs.

Residents in Metro Manila and the province of Rizal should prepare for scheduled water interruptions as Manila Water Company Inc. and Maynilad Water Services Inc. have announced maintenance works for late November through early December. Both utility providers identified specific dates, time windows, and geographic locations affected by these necessary infrastructure interventions.

Manila Water Maintenance Schedule by Location

Manila Water Company Inc. stated that customers in the villages of Paligsahan and Laging Handa in Quezon City will experience water interruptions on December 2 and December 3. The service suspension window runs from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. on both days. These closures are required to conduct zero pressure testing activities along the intersection of Sct. Reyes and Lozano to detect potential leaks in the distribution system.

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Network maintenance activities at Pook Masagana will also affect some parts of Brgy. Bahay Toro in Quezon City. Residents in this area will have no water supply on December 2 and December 3 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Additionally, service interruptions in some locations in Brgy. Pinyahan are scheduled for the same dates and time frame. The outage duration of six hours is due to interconnection work being performed at the corner of Malakas and V. Luna.

Service disruptions in Pasig City will impact some portions of Brgy. Sta. Lucia on December 3 and December 4. Water service will be interrupted between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. because of zero pressure testing works at Eastbank cor. Ortigas. Customers in Taguig City, specifically some sections of Brgy. Hagonoy, will also face no water on December 3 and December 4 during the same evening window. This outage is necessary for the replacement of a line meter.

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In Taguig City, some places in Brgy. Rizal will experience water interruptions on December 3 and December 4 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. due to line meter replacement activities. Similarly, some parts of Brgy. Pembo will have service interruptions on those dates and times because of the replacement of a line meter in the local water system. Marikina City residents in the villages of Concepcion Dos and Marikina Heights will also face interruptions on December 3 and December 4 between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. due to zero pressure testing works at Katipunan cor. Balanti.

Rizal Province Service Disruptions

Customers in the province of Rizal are advised that some places in the villages of Balite, Geronimo, and San Rafael in Rodriguez will have water service interruptions on December 1 and December 2. The outage window is from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. because of interconnection activities. In Cainta, some parts of Brgy. San Andres will experience service interruptions on December 1 and December 2 between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. due to valve insertion works in a water system at East Bank.

Some portions of Brgy. Mayamot in Antipolo City will also have water service interruptions on December 1 and December 2 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. because of line maintenance works at Marcos Highway. In the municipality of Teresa, sections in the villages of Bagumbayan and Prinza will face no water on December 1 and December 2 between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. due to interconnection activities.

Residents of Morong will also be affected, with some parts of Brgy. San Guillermo having no water on December 1 and December 2 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. because of interconnection activities. These scheduled outages are critical for maintaining the integrity and pressure stability of the regional water supply network serving the Rizal province communities.

Maynilad Network Maintenance and Leak Localization

Maynilad Water Services Inc. has issued separate advisories for areas it serves. Some areas in the villages of 586, 587, 592, 593, and 600 in Manila City will have water interruptions on November 30 and December 1. The service suspension is scheduled between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. because of network maintenance activities at Old Sta. Mesa cor. Teresa St.

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Quezon City residents in some sections of Brgy. Pasong Putik will have water service interruptions on December 1 and December 2. The outage window for this area is longer, running from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. because of leak localization activities at Atrium Street. Service interruptions in some places in Brgy. San Bartolome are scheduled for December 2 and December 3 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. because of network maintenance works at Goodwill Homes 1.

A vast number of areas in Quezon City will experience no water on December 2 and December 3 between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. This includes villages such as Apolonio Samson, Baesa, Bahay Toro, Balong Bato, Bungad, Damayan, Dangay, Del Monte, Katipunan, Mariblo, Paltok, Paraiso, San Antonio, Sangandaan, Unang Sigaw, and Veterans Village. The cause is leak localization activities along General Ave.

Valenzuela, Las Piñas, Parañaque, and Pasay Impacts

In Valenzuela City, some locations in the villages of Gen. T. De Leon, Karuhatan, Malinta, Marulas, and Maysan will have service interruptions on December 3 and December 4. The outage window is extensive, running from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. due to leak localization works at McArthur Highway. This extended duration suggests complex repair or detection procedures in the busy corridor.

Multiple cities in Metro Manila face maintenance outages in the same weekend. Various areas in the villages of Daniel Fajardo (Poblacion), Elias Aldana, Ilaya, Manuyo Uno, and Manuyo Dos in Las Piñas City will be affected. Some sections in the villages of Baclaran, Don Galo, Moonwalk, San Dionisio, San. Isidro, Sto. Niño, and Tambo in Parañaque City will also have no water on December 2 and December 3 between 12 p.m. and 4 a.m.

The most extensive list of affected villages is in Pasay City. Various places in the villages numbered 10, 11, 24, 26, 27, 28, 30, 38, 39, 40, 76, 145, 146, 147, 148, 149, 150, 151, 152, 153, 155, 159, 161, 162, 163, 165, 166, 167, 169, 171, 172, 173, 174, 175, 178, 179, 181, 184, 186, 187, 188, 189, 190, 191, 192, 193, 195, 196, 199, and 200 will have no water on December 2 and December 3 between 12 p.m. and 4 a.m. This widespread outage is due to facility maintenance activities at the Pasay Pumping Station and Reservoir.