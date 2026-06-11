Metro Manila's LRT Lines to Waive Fares During Independence Day, 2026

Metro Manila's Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines will be offering free rides during select hours on Friday, June 12, 2026, as part of the Libreng Sakay initiative for Independence Day. The LRT-1 and LRT-2 systems will join the MRT Line 3 in offering free rides during the holiday.

Metro Manila 's Light Rail Transit ( LRT ) lines will be waiving fares during select hours on Friday, June 12, 2026. The LRT -1 and LRT -2 systems now join the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3 in offering free rides during Independence Day .

All three train lines will offer Libreng Sakay promotions from 7am to 9am, and 5pm to 7pm. Outside these window hours, all passengers on the LRT-2 and MRT-3 can still avail themselves of 50% fare discounts. Throughout the holiday, select lanes on EDSA will be closed for the 2026 Manila Marathon, while the city of Manila will be occupying several streets for its own Independence Day celebration.

With these, those planning to travel around Metro Manila are encouraged to take advantage of the Libreng Sakay initiative. Other stories you might have missed include Opinion: You're not angry at the Audi Nuvolari's design—you're angry at yourself and The GWM Haval H7 will launch in PH on June 15 with HEV and PHEV options





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Metro Manila LRT LRT-1 LRT-2 MRT Line 3 Libreng Sakay Independence Day 2026 Manila Marathon EDSA Manila Marathon Libreng Sakay Initiative Alternative Routes

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