Residents in Metro Manila, Rizal, and Cavite will experience water interruptions on different days and times due to maintenance work by Manila Water Company Inc. and Maynilad Water Services Inc.

Metro Manila residents face water interruptions this week due to maintenance work by Manila Water Company Inc. and Maynilad Water Services Inc. Some areas in Metro Manila , Rizal , and Cavite will experience water interruptions on different days and times.

Manila Water said that some parts of Pasig City will have no water on June 9-10 between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. because of step testing activities along Urbano Velasco Ave. In Quezon City, some places in the villages of Kamuning and Sacred Heart will have water interruptions on June 10-11 between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. because of line meter declogging activities.

In Rizal, some areas in the villages of Ithan and Limbon-Limbon in Binangonan will have service interruptions on June 9-10 between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. because of the installation of a valve in a water system at Purok Uno. Some parts of Brgy. San Juan in Cainta, Rizal will have water interruptions on June 10-11 between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. because of line declogging works at a water system at Estrella.

Maynilad said some places in the villages of Bagbaguin, Bignay, East Canumay, Gen. T. De Leon, Lawang Bato, Mapulang Lupa, Ugong, and West Canumay in Valenzuela City will have water service interruptions on June 8 between 12:01 a.m. and 3 a.m. because of maintenance works at the La Mesa North B Pumping Station. Some areas in the villages of Gen.

T. De Leon and Parada in Valenzuela City will have service interruptions on June 8-9 between 12:01 a.m. and 4 a.m. because of network maintenance activities at Teachers Village and at Clemente Compound. Also, several places in the villages of Arkong Bato, Bagbaguin, Balangkas, Bignay, Bisig, Coloong, Dalandanan, East Canumay, Gen.

T. De Leon, Isla, Karuhatan, Lawang Bato, Lingunan, Mabolo, Malanday, Malinta, Mapulang Lupa, Marulas, Maysan, Palasan, Parada, Pariancillo Villa, Paso De Blas, Pasolo, Poblacion, Pulo, Punturin, Rincon, Tagalag, Ugong, Viente Reales, Wawang Pulo, and West Canumay in Valenzuela City will have no water on June 10-11 between 11 p.m. and 7 p.m. because of preventive maintenance and system improvement works at the La Mesa pumping stations. In Quezon City, some areas in the villages of Bagbag, Bagong Silangan, Commonwealth, Greater Fairview, Greater Lagro, Gulod, Holy Spirit, Kaligayahan, Pasong Putik, Payatas, San Agustin, San Bartolome, Sauyo, and Sta.

Lucia will have water service interruptions on June 10-11 between 11:00 p.m. and 3 p.m. because of the preventive maintenance and system improvement works at the La Mesa pumping stations. Some locations in the villages of Greater Lagro and Pasong Putik in Quezon City will also have water service interruptions on June 8-9 between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. because of interconnection works at Sinagtala Street.

Some portions of Brgy. 176 in Caloocan City will have no water on June 8-9 between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. because of network maintenance works at Phase 3, Package 3, Bagong Silang. Some locations in the villages of 36, 39, 40, 187, 188, 189, 190, 191, 192, 193, 194, 195, 196, 197 in Caloocan City; and some areas in the villages of 198, 199, 200, 201, 202, 203, 204, 205, 206, 207, 208, 209, 210, 211, 212, 213, 214, 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 220, and 202-A in Manila City will have service interruptions on June 8-14 between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. because of leak exploration activities at Rizal Ave.

, Manila. In Tondo, some places in the villages of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 74, 75, 76, 78, and 81, 147, 148, 149, 150, 151, 152, 153, 163, 168, 169, 170, 171, and 172 will have no water on June 8-14 between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. because of leak exploration works.

Also, some locations in the villages of 124, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 134, 135, 136, 137, 138, 139, 140, 141, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 177, 179, 180, 181, and 182 will have water interruptions on June 8-14 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. because of leak exploration works. Some portions of Brgy. 649 in Tondo will have no water on June 8-15 between 11:01 p.m. and 3 a.m. due to leak exploration activities.

Some sections in the villages of 313, 314, 329, 330, and 335 in Sta. Cruz, Manila City will have water service interruptions on June 8-14 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. due to leak exploration activities





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Water Interruptions Maintenance Work Manila Water Company Inc. Maynilad Water Services Inc. Metro Manila Rizal Cavite

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