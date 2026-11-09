Metro Manila PEZA Proclamation Delays Could Shape Office Site Selection

Colliers Philippines says uncertain timing of PEZA proclamations could affect Metro Manila office site choices as the overall vacancy rate stands at 19.5%.

Colliers Philippines has warned that uncertainty over the timing of government proclamations for economic zone status could affect future office site-selection decisions in Metro Manila, particularly among companies seeking fiscal incentives. Kevin Jara, Director and Head for Office Services in Tenant Representation at Colliers Philippines, made the remarks during the consultancy's third-quarter market briefing on Oct. 27.

Mr. Jara said developers continue to pursue Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) status for their office buildings, although the timing of presidential proclamations remains difficult to predict. He said the firm expects 280,000 sq.m. of office space to become PEZA-accredited over the next five quarters, but Colliers has no firm visibility on when PEZA proclamations will reach the Office of the President.

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PEZA Pipeline Totals 280,000 Sq.M. Through 2027

Colliers identified about 280,000 square meters (sq.m.) of upcoming office space in developments with existing PEZA proclamations or applications still undergoing processing through 2027. The consultancy broke that pipeline down by completion year.

Of this total, about 106,000 sq.m. is scheduled for completion in 2026 and another 174,000 sq.m. in 2027. Metro Manila also has approximately 1.5 million sq.m. of available PEZA-accredited office space, while about 570,000 sq.m. is undergoing application or processing, according to Colliers.

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The developments named by the consultancy include SM City North EDSA Towers 4 and 5 in Quezon City, Six E-Com Center in the Bay Area, The Yuchengco Centre in Makati, W Sixth in Bonifacio Global City, Bamberton Center, and Arca South Corporate Center Towers 1 and 2.

Global Capability Centers Drive PEZA Demand

PEZA status is an important consideration for information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) companies and global capability centers (GCCs) seeking office locations where their operations may qualify for fiscal incentives.

Metro Manila accounts for 88% of the country's GCC office footprint, while leasing activity by GCCs increased 67% in 2025, supported by expansions of existing operations, according to Colliers.

Mr. Jara identified the Arca South estate of Ayala Land, Inc. as a potential location for business process outsourcing expansion. He cited its connectivity to major transport infrastructure, including the planned Metro Manila Subway.

Office Market Faces Subdued Demand and Vacancy

Metro Manila's office market continues to face subdued demand and elevated vacancies, with the overall office vacancy rate at 19.5% in the third quarter of 2026. Total office stock is approaching 15 million sq.m.

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Net take-up reached 125,000 sq.m. in the first nine months of the year. Colliers said geopolitical and economic uncertainties weighed on occupiers' willingness to commit to additional office space.

Colliers lowered its forecast for new office completions in 2026 to 247,000 sq.m. from an earlier projection of 505,000 sq.m. The firm linked the cut to deferred project completions as developers adjust their supply pipelines to market conditions.

Cautious Leasing Decisions Shape Next Steps

Mr. Jara said operating costs, financing conditions, and broader economic uncertainty continue to influence leasing decisions in Metro Manila. He said Colliers is seeing a more cautious market, and that uncertainty is the defining feature of current demand.

The next checkpoints are the arrival of PEZA proclamations at the Office of the President, which Colliers says it cannot time with firm visibility, and the completion of about 106,000 sq.m. of PEZA office space scheduled for 2026. Developers and occupiers must therefore make site decisions while the proclamation timeline remains unclear.