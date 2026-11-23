Colliers Philippines expects Metro Manila residential vacancy to peak at 25.6 percent by end-2026, with the Bay Area near 60 percent, before declining from 2027 as developers, buyers and policymakers adjust to oversupply.

Metro Manila's residential vacancy rate is expected to peak at 25.6 percent by the end of 2026, according to Colliers Philippines' Third Quarter Property Market Report.

The overall residential vacancy rate is forecast to reach 25.5 percent this year before falling to 23.8 percent in 2027. The vacancy rate continued to rise in Metro Manila, reaching 24.9 percent in the second quarter of 2026. The Bay Area faces the sharpest oversupply, with vacancy forecast to reach nearly 60 percent due to a significant influx of new supply. Other key submarkets are expected to maintain more stable vacancy levels.

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Completion accelerated in the second half of 2026, with around 10,000 new units entering the market, mostly in the Bay Area and C5 Corridor. Colliers expects vacancy rates to decline starting in 2027, paving the way for price and rental recovery in Metro Manila beyond 2026. The Metro Manila condominium market remains under pressure but is finding its footing amid a structural reset.

Pre-selling activity remained subdued, with only 3,200 units launched, down 72 percent year on year, while net take-up declined 67 percent to about 2,800 units. Cancellations remain substantial, particularly in the lower and upper mid-income segments. Colliers Philippines recorded a still-substantial number of backouts, especially in the lower and upper mid-income segments priced from P3.6 million to P12 million, in the first nine months of 2026.

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The significant level of cancellations underscores these segments' continued reliance on attractive promos and flexible payment terms amid elevated interest and mortgage rates. The pre-selling and secondary condominium figures reinforce the need for developers to offer more flexible payment terms, discounts, and carefully targeted ready-for-occupancy promotions. Despite these challenges, there are encouraging signs.

Secondary Market Vacancy Improves

Secondary-market vacancy improved in the third quarter of 2026 from a quarter earlier, with lower vacancies in Makati central business district, Rockwell Center, Ortigas Center, and Fort Bonifacio. Delayed project completions should also temper new supply beyond 2026 and help the market gradually absorb existing inventory. Affordable and economic projects accounted for more than half of net take-up in the first nine months of 2026. Rents have fallen sharply.

Leechiu Property Consultants CEO David Leechiu said Metro Manila condo rents have dropped by as much as 70 percent, with studio units falling from P30,000 to P12,000 and potentially as low as P5,000 within a year due to the middle-market segment's oversupply. He emphasized that this is not a property crisis but a temporary imbalance, noting that only 3,000 of 800,000 units sold last quarter.

Leechiu predicted rents will continue to soften for another 18 months, while renters benefit from significantly cheaper housing near workplaces. He suggested it is an opportune time to buy in this segment, with the situation expected to improve within three years. Industry leaders agree that while oversupply is a challenge, it offers an opportunity for growth.

Filipino Homes founder Anthony Gerard Leuterio said in a statement on a property website that location, tenant demand, economic conditions, and property management quality are crucial. Simply cutting rents rarely resolves vacancy issues and may harm long-term profits. Weak performance in certain areas does not indicate a broader crisis; often, poor marketing, unrealistic pricing, and inadequate tenant screening are to blame.

Effective property management is key to maintaining occupancy and asset value, and owners should prioritize long-term income over quick lease closures. On his Facebook page, Alejandro Manalac of Havitas Developments urged property investors to tap domestic leisure travelers as a new source of demand amid oversupply and weak rents. He argued this market is often overlooked and offers alternative opportunities beyond traditional tenants.

4PH Program Partners With Developers

He stressed that investors must match ownership costs to what tenants can afford, since location alone no longer guarantees demand. On the government side, the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program continues to gain traction, with major developers such as Rockwell Land, RLC Residences, SMDC, Megaworld, Ayala Land, Filinvest Land, Federal Land, and DMCI Homes partnering with Pag-IBIG Fund to accredit select residential projects.

Through these partnerships, qualified buyers can access Pag-IBIG's promotional interest rates of as low as 4.25 percent and housing loans of up to P10 million for eligible developments nationwide. The participation of private developers should broaden the range of housing options available to Pag-IBIG members and homebuyers while supporting the government's efforts to address the country's housing backlog. Expanded 4PH and Pag-IBIG financing, alongside stronger public-private partnerships, should further support end-user demand.

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As developers expand their portfolios of 4PH-accredited projects and local government units ramp up affordable housing initiatives, stronger public-private partnerships should enhance affordability, help absorb unsold inventory, and accelerate housing delivery within and outside Metro Manila. Colliers Philippines believes that aside from addressing the affordability issue, government regulators should continue expediting the approval and issuance of licenses to sell.

While certain areas in Metro Manila continue to experience stifled demand, horizontal projects outside the capital region continue to record steady demand. This should be supported by a consistent pace of project approvals, especially in localities where there is thriving horizontal take-up. Developers should continue prioritizing targeted promotions such as attractive discounts, flexible payment terms, rent-to-own schemes, waived move-in fees, and partnerships with institutions such as Pag-IBIG, which offer competitive mortgage rates.

Ready For Occupancy Promos Reduce Backouts

Well-curated ready-for-occupancy promos should help developers reduce backouts and accelerate inventory absorption, particularly given the 32,000 unsold RFO units in Metro Manila as of the third quarter of 2026. Buyers can take advantage of the current market by negotiating better deals and benefiting from lower prices. They should conduct thorough due diligence and work with licensed real estate professionals to ensure a safe, informed purchase.

Developers should shift away from speculative construction and instead focus on Filipino families' real needs, prioritizing quality, affordability and strong communities over mere profit. Policymakers can enact measures that promote transparency in the real estate sector, strengthen consumer protection, and provide incentives for developing affordable housing projects. The real estate community should uphold the highest ethical standards, promote continuous professional learning, and foster collaboration among stakeholders.

On Oct. 12, Dr. Eduardo Ong, the first chairman of the PRC First Regulatory Board of Real Estate Service, led a Real Estate Career Empowerment seminar for at least 250 young real estate management students and mga Iskolar ng Bayan at Parañaque City College, where he serves as a board trustee member. He discussed the challenges facing the Philippine real estate industry, including the condominium oversupply and the need to prioritize quality infrastructure over continued construction.

Industry Leaders Encourage Future Professionals

He encouraged the younger generation to be proactive and reminded them that they are the sector's hope and the country's future. Improving occupancy, stabilizing rents and values, and more disciplined launches provide a foundation for a gradual recovery for the National Capital Region market. Metro Manila condos remain under pressure, but recovery is finding its footing. Lower vacancies, affordable demand, and restrained launches are slowly restoring balance in a market undergoing a structural reset.

Developers should double down on 4PH, flexible financing, and compelling RFO promos. Affordability will continue to unlock demand, while disciplined supply will accelerate recovery. Metro Manila's oversupply of condominiums is a pivotal moment for the industry and the nation, and working together can turn this challenge into an opportunity for broader homeownership, stronger communities, and a more resilient real estate sector.