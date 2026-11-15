Metro Manila Bank Hours During ASEAN Summit Special Holiday

Major banks in Metro Manila adjust branch schedules for the Nov 16 to 18 special non-working holiday. Check exact open locations and digital options for Philippine banking services.

Financial institutions across the National Capital Region have released specific operational schedules for the three-day special non-working holiday declared for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit. The period from November 16 to November 18 impacts banking access in Metro Manila, requiring customers to adjust their transaction plans accordingly. Bank of the Philippine Islands has announced that all its branches in the metropolis will remain open throughout the event, although operations may face adjustments due to road closures and security measures related to the summit. UnionBank of the Philippines will maintain operations at 12 specific Metro Manila branches during these dates while temporarily closing others in the capital region, ensuring that branches outside the metropolis continue to operate normally.

Major Bank Branch Adjustments

Metrobank has determined that 14 Metro Manila branches will be closed during the three-day holiday period, directing customers to nearby open locations for their financial needs. The affected branches explicitly include the Aseana-Midpark Howell Tower, Metropolitan Park-Roxas Boulevard, Metropolitan Park-iMET, JP Laurel-San Miguel Manila, Adriatico, Ocean Tower, Anda Circle-Port Area, Intramuros, Intramuros-CBCP, Ermita, Luneta-T.M. Kalaw, Robinson's Place-Adriatico, Roxas Boulevard-Padre Faura, and Roxas Boulevard-Vito Cruz. Despite these physical closures, Metrobank confirmed that its automated teller machines, cash acceptance machines, and withdrawal and deposit machines will remain available for customer use. The bank also encourages the continued use of Metrobank Online and its mobile application for digital transactions during this period. BDO Unibank has similarly announced that selected branches will remain open during the holiday, with a published list of open locations covering various parts of Metro Manila to facilitate customer access.

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Specific Operating Hours And Locations

The Philippine National Bank has released a detailed holiday banking schedule that lists selected branches scheduled to operate from 9 a.m. to noon during the holiday. Its advisory specifically includes 50 branches scheduled to open on November 16 and another 50 branches on November 17 to spread out customer traffic. Security Bank has also listed selected branches that will operate during the holiday, with schedules varying by day to accommodate the security protocols of the summit. Customers are advised to check the bank's official banking advisory for the complete list of operational branches. Asia United Bank stated that 28 selected branches in the National Capital Region would remain open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the holiday. All other NCR branches of Asia United Bank will be closed and will resume regular operations on November 19, while provincial branches will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to support regional customers.

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Digital Services And Proclamation Details

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp will keep selected Metro Manila branches open during the three-day period, with operating hours following their regular schedules. The bank has published separate lists of open branches for November 16, 17, and 18, ensuring that branches outside Metro Manila maintain their regular schedules without disruption. Bank of Commerce has also announced that selected branches would remain open during the holiday, with 15 branch entries listed for each day from November 16 to 18, noting that the operating branches vary daily to manage security risks. The three-day special non-working holiday was declared under Proclamation 1447 to ease traffic congestion and allow authorities to ensure the safety and security of participants in the Asean Summit and related meetings. This legal framework necessitates the coordinated response of financial institutions to maintain essential services while adhering to strict security perimeters.

Customer Guidance And Future Steps

Customers are strongly advised to check their respective banks' official channels for branch schedules and possible changes in operations as the summit dates approach. The dynamic nature of security measures means that branch accessibility can change rapidly, making real-time verification from the institution essential for avoiding inconvenience. They may also utilize available digital banking platforms and automated teller machines for transactions during the holiday to ensure uninterrupted financial management. This shift towards digital channels and limited physical access points represents a significant operational adjustment for the banking sector in the National Capital Region. Financial entities are urging the public to plan ahead and leverage technology to mitigate the impact of the physical restrictions imposed by the special non-working holiday.