Explore the real-life National Chung Cheng University filming locations from the 2001 Meteor Garden drama, including Tranquility Lake and specific campus landmarks for Filipino fans.

Fans of the classic 2001 Taiwanese drama Meteor Garden can now walk through the very scenes that defined a generation of romance storytelling. The fictional Ying De University, central to the plot, is actually the National Chung Cheng University (CCU) located in Minxiong Township, Chiayi County, southwestern Taiwan. This campus served as the primary filming location for the series that introduced global audiences to the dynamic between Shan Cai and the elite F4 group.

Meteor Garden Filming Locations Explained

The National Chung Cheng University offers a tangible connection to the narrative arc of Shan Cai and Dao Ming Si, played respectively by Barbie Hsu and Jerry Yan. The campus features distinct landmarks that were instrumental in establishing character relationships and plot points during the early episodes of the show. For visitors, these sites provide a unique opportunity to engage with the setting rather than just watching it on a screen. The university stands apart from major tourist hubs like Taipei 101 or Ximending by offering a quiet, nostalgic experience rooted in pop culture history.

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Key Landmarks for Shan Cai Fans

One of the most iconic spots is Locker No. 150, which is widely recognized by fans as the location where Shan Cai receives the infamous red card from the F4. This specific locker serves as a narrative anchor, marking the beginning of her conflict with the school's elite group. Nearby, the concrete staircase situated close to the Activity Center and Tranquility Lake holds significant emotional weight. This is the exact spot where Shan Cai runs down after a confrontation with Dao Ming Si on the rooftop, leading directly to their first kiss. The staircase is a concrete reminder of the dramatic tension that drove the series forward.

Tranquility Lake and Character Connections

Another essential stop for pilgrims of the drama is Tranquility Lake, a peaceful area on the university grounds. This scenic location is associated with the scene where Shan Cai reunites with her childhood friend, Shing Ha. The lake provides a serene environment for visitors to pause, take photographs, and absorb the atmosphere that surrounded these characters during their university years. The natural beauty of the lake contrasts with the high drama of the rooftop scenes, offering a balanced experience of the filming locations.

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Travel Logistics from Taipei for Visitors

Reaching the National Chung Cheng University from Taipei requires a journey of approximately three to four hours, depending on the mode of transport chosen. One efficient method involves taking the Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR) from Taipei to Chiayi, followed by a local bus or taxi transfer to Minxiong Township. Alternatively, travelers can utilize United Bus Route 7005, which departs from Taipei Main Station and provides direct service to the university. This bus route takes roughly three to four hours, subject to varying traffic conditions throughout the day. It is advisable for travelers to verify current schedules and ticket availability before planning their departure to ensure a smooth transition to the campus.

Cultural Impact of the 2001 Drama

The cast of the 2001 adaptation included Barbie Hsu as Shan Cai, alongside Jerry Yan, Vic Chou, Vanness Wu, and Ken Chu as the members of F4. Their performances cemented the drama as a beloved cultural touchstone, particularly for audiences in the Philippines who followed the complicated love story during their childhood. For these viewers, the campus represents more than just a physical location; it is a portal to revisit a piece of personal history. The ability to walk through these halls allows fans to momentarily step into the world of Shan Cai and F4, experiencing the setting with a depth that television alone cannot provide. This form of tourism blends sightseeing with emotional nostalgia, creating a unique travel value that differs from typical cultural attractions or shopping districts.