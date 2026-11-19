Meta's AI agent Muse faces privacy backlash as employees report leaked bank balances and Signal messages. The app, which has over 10 million downloads, suffers from cross-account data mixing and hallucinations despite company claims of isolated incidents.

Meta's AI agent Muse has sparked significant privacy alarms among its own workforce after reports emerged that the technology was accessing encrypted personal messages and sending users unrelated or incorrect information. The incidents involve the AI bot, which is represented by a fuzzy mascot named Jolly, allegedly exposing sensitive data such as bank account balances and mixing up conversations between different user accounts. Despite the rapid success of the app, which has surpassed 10 million downloads since its launch in September 2026, internal communications reveal deep concerns about the safety and reliability of the system.

These troubling behaviors include the agent providing users with childcare requests they never made, career advice they did not seek, and product orders they had not placed. The emergence of these errors highlights the risks associated with the growing category of consumer AI agents designed to automate daily digital tasks. As Meta positions this technology as a centerpiece for generating billions in future revenue, the current stability of the platform remains under intense scrutiny from both employees and external privacy advocates.

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Internal Reports Detail Data Mix-Ups

Internal company posts reviewed by Reuters detail numerous instances where Meta staffers encountered the AI agent sending them messages meant for other people. In one specific case, an employee reported that his Muse bot randomly added an extra message to its routine chats about fishing weather and tides. This unsolicited message included precise financial data, stating: BTW, two bank updates, your Capital One balance is $2722.58, your Charles Schwab balance is $5899.57. The employee explicitly noted that he had never shared his banking information with the agent or discussed financial topics, raising fears that the system was leaking another user's private data to him.

Another employee using Muse on her personal phone received a surprising reminder to respond to a message from her sister on Signal, an end-to-end encrypted messaging service that competes with Meta's WhatsApp. The user expressed shock, stating she had not granted the agent access to other applications or recalled being asked for such permissions. This incident suggests the bot may be bypassing standard privacy controls to access private communications across different platforms, a claim that has alarmed staff members who view it as an extreme violation of user privacy.

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Company Response and Technical Explanations

Meta spokesperson Daniel Roberts responded to the allegations by describing these examples as isolated incidents, emphasizing that the company prioritizes safety and conducts extensive internal testing. Roberts explained that Muse is designed to see and interact with users computers to function effectively but can only access other apps via permissions that users explicitly grant. He attributed many of the flagged messages to hallucinations, a common term for AI models making up information, and claimed that many of these specific account mix-ups had already been addressed in recent updates.

However, an employee colleague discovered that Muse was set up by default with permission to access push notifications on phones running Google Android, which may explain how it receives unsolicited chats from apps not directly connected. This technical oversight allows the bot to intercept notifications from various applications, potentially leading to the cross-account data exposure reported by staff. The ease with which the app acquires these permissions has fueled skepticism among employees who worry about the company's handling of privacy protections and the potential for widespread data leaks.

Independent Testing and Broader Implications

Reuters worked with staff at Signal and the AI Now Institute to replicate the issues described by Meta employees, testing Muse's access to Signal messages. The results of these independent tests indicated that the privacy violation is an ongoing issue that could be affecting a broader user base beyond internal staff. These findings challenge Meta's assertion that the problems are isolated, suggesting that the AI agent may be systematically compromising user data integrity across the platform.

The incidents involving Muse highlight the significant risks inherent in the emerging wave of consumer AI agents being developed by major tech companies like Meta, OpenAI, and others. These bots are pitched as transformative tools that will reshape digital exchanges by executing time-saving tasks such as answering emails, booking appointments, and making online purchases without direct instructions. Meta is currently ahead of its competitors in this race, with Muse consistently topping app download charts following heavy promotion to the company's 3.6 billion users across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

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As the technology matures, the balance between convenience and privacy remains a critical challenge. The current controversies surrounding Muse underscore the difficulties in ensuring that AI agents operate safely without accessing sensitive personal information. With millions of users now relying on the bot for daily tasks, the need for robust privacy safeguards and transparent data handling practices is more urgent than ever. The company faces increasing pressure to demonstrate that it can manage these risks effectively as it aims to generate substantial revenue from its AI investments.