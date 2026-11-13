Meralco raises November electricity rate by P0.4895 per kWh to P15.5510

Meralco announced a P0.4895 per kWh increase in November electricity rates, bringing the overall rate for a typical household to P15.5510, driven by higher generation costs, peso depreciation and the Middle East crisis.

Meralco announced on Friday that electricity rates will rise by P0.4895 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in November, bringing the overall rate for a typical household to P15.5510 from P15.0615 per kWh in October.

For residential customers consuming 200 kWh, the adjustment translates to an increase of about P98 in the total electricity bill. The main driver was the generation charge, which rose by P0.4344 per kWh. Meralco said the generation charge increase was mainly due to higher costs from power suppliers, which remain affected by peso depreciation and the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. The generation charge is the largest component of the electricity bill.

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First Gas Prime CoreGen Costs Rise

Charges from First Gas/Prime CoreGen rose by P2.9241 per kWh, mainly due to higher fuel costs from Malampaya natural gas quarterly repricing and an increase in the price of liquefied natural gas (LNG). First Gas/Prime CoreGen raised its LNG use from 24 percent to 44 percent to supplement Malampaya supply with imported gas. The peso depreciated to its lowest level during the period, affecting around 86 percent of First Gas/Prime CoreGen costs that were dollar denominated.

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Charges from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) increased by P4.3946 per kWh. Average demand in Luzon rose by around 769 megawatts due to warmer temperatures in October 2026, which were even warmer than in October 2024, the last El Nino event. Charges from Power Supply Agreements (PSAs) decreased by P0.2769 per kWh owing to higher average PSA dispatch.

For this period, First Gas/Prime CoreGen, PSAs, and WESM accounted for around 24 percent, 73 percent, and 3 percent of Meralco total supply requirements, respectively. Higher taxes and other pass-through charges added a net increase of P0.2165 per kWh. This was mainly due to higher taxes from lower utilization of indigenous natural gas, which is exempt from value-added tax.

Transmission Charge Increases Due To ERC Approval

The transmission charge went up by P0.1721 per kWh after the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) approved a higher Maximum Allowable Revenue for the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP). This was largely offset by a P0.1641 per kWh reduction in the ancillary service charge because of the suspension of the Reserve Market starting October 14, 2026. Meralco emphasized that pass-through charges for generation, transmission and ancillary services are paid by Meralco to power suppliers and NGCP, respectively.

Taxes, universal charges, and other public policy charges are remitted to the government and relevant agencies. This month rates also reflect the implementation of new distribution tariffs approved by the ERC for the First Regulatory Period (1RP). This resulted in a minimal increase in distribution, supply and metering (DSM) charges for residential customers. For those consuming 200 kWh, the adjustment is equivalent to a slight increase of P0.0096 per kWh.

Following Meralco implementation of its 1RP rates, regulatory reset fees adjustments shall be set to zero starting this month, from the previous rate of P0.0023 per kWh. Beginning this November, Meralco will also implement another refund related to its Actual Weighted Average Tariff (AWAT), tempering the upward movement in other components. As approved by the ERC, the latest AWAT refund translates to a P0.1733 per kWh downward adjustment for residential customers.

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Meralco AWAT Refund Details Explained

It will be implemented over six months or until the full amount has been fully refunded. This AWAT refund covers Meralco application for the Lapsed Period from January to June 2026 and was filed in compliance with previous ERC orders for years when distribution utilities like Meralco did not have a rate reset.

Adjustments had to be filed with the ERC to cover the difference between Meralco AWAT and Meralco approved distribution tariff of P1.3522 per kWh during the Lapsed Period. Meralco is also continuously implementing two simultaneous AWAT refunds equivalent to a total of P1.0139 per kWh for residential customers. These two AWAT refunds cover the Lapsed Periods from July 2022 to December 2025.

Extended Payment Due Dates For Unpaid Bills

In accordance with the ERC directive, Meralco reminded customers of extended payment due dates for unpaid electricity bills to avoid possible service disconnection. Unpaid electricity bills from May to July 2026 must be settled on or before November 26, 2026. Those covering August to October 2026 must be paid on or before December 26, 2026. For customers with monthly electricity consumption of 200 kWh or below, the suspension of disconnection activities has been extended until December.

This is provided that all unpaid bills from May to July 2026 are settled on or before November 26, 2026. Customers with monthly consumption exceeding 200 kWh are advised to settle any outstanding balances within the prescribed period to avoid service disconnection. Customers who may need assistance or flexible payment arrangements can reach Meralco through its different customer touch points. Payments may be made conveniently through the My Meralco app or any authorized payment partner.

Customers may also reach out through Facebook Messenger, email customercare@meralco.com.ph, or visit the nearest Meralco Business Center. During the ASEAN Summit on November 16 to 18, all Meralco Business Centers will remain open from 7 am to 5 pm with a skeletal workforce. All customer transactions will continue to be accommodated. For electricity service concerns, customers can report through the My Meralco app or through Meralco official social media accounts on Facebook.