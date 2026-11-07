Meralco Power Interruptions Schedule for Metro Manila and CALABARZON

Meralco announces planned power interruptions across Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal this week for maintenance. View the detailed schedule affecting specific barangays and industrial parks.

Manila Electric Company, known as Meralco, issued a public notice on Sunday regarding scheduled power interruptions across several key regions in the National Capital Region and CALABARZON. The utility provider confirmed that residents and businesses in parts of Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal will experience temporary electricity outages throughout the week. These disruptions are necessary to facilitate essential maintenance works and infrastructure upgrades aimed at ensuring long-term grid reliability.

Muntinlupa and Quezon City Outage Details

Meralco detailed specific blackout windows for Muntinlupa City and Quezon City, highlighting exact times and locations affected by line reconductoring projects. In Muntinlupa City, residents in Ayala Alabang Village, specifically Brgy. Ayala Alabang, will lose electricity on November 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This outage is required for line reconductoring work along Taysan St., Gamao St., and Batangas North St.

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Residents of Quezon City should anticipate power interruptions on Brgy. Holy Spirit during the night hours of November 11 and 12, between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Meralco stated that these early morning blackouts are due to line reconductoring work being conducted along Republic Ave. in the area. Homeowners and businesses in these zones are advised to prepare for the loss of service during these precise timeframes.

Pasig and Mandaluyong Maintenance Windows

Power service interruptions will also impact areas in Pasig City and Mandaluyong City, primarily affecting residential villages and commercial buildings. Some areas within the villages of San Antonio and Ugong in Pasig City will experience outages on November 11 and 12 between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Additionally, portions of the SM Megamall Building D and Mega Tower in Brgy. Wack-Wack Greenhills East, Mandaluyong City, are included in this schedule.

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These interruptions in Pasig and Mandaluyong are attributed to the installation and replacement of electricity facilities, as well as line reconductoring works. The work zones include Garden Way St., Saint Francis St., and Lourdes Drive in Brgy. Wack-Wack Greenhills East, Mandaluyong City. Meralco emphasized that these maintenance tasks are critical for modernizing the local power distribution network and preventing future unexpected failures.

Ortigas and Cavite Industrial Zone Schedules

The Ortigas Commercial Center and the province of Cavite are also on the list for scheduled power interruptions. Some locations in the villages of San Antonio and Ugong will remain without power on November 12 and 13, from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. This outage is due to the installation and replacement of facilities and line reconductoring work along San Miguel Ave. and Julia Vargas Ave. in the Ortigas area.

In Cavite province, several locations in Kawit will experience electricity loss on November 13 between 12:01 a.m. and 2 a.m. The affected villages include Balsahan-Bisita, Binakayan-Kanluran, Congbalay-Legaspi, Gahak, Marulas, Pulvorista, and Tramo-Bantayan. Meralco specified that these blackouts are necessary for line reconstruction works at the Meralco-Island Cove substation, which serves as a vital node for power distribution in the region.

Laguna, Antipolo, and Rodriguez Power Alerts

Industrial parks in Laguna face specific outage schedules alongside residential areas in Rizal. The entire K & D Mold-Tech Corp., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Philippines Corp., and Starworld Corp. in Calamba Premier Industrial Park, Brgy. Batino, Calamba City, will have power interruptions on November 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is due to the reconstruction of electricity facilities within the Calamba Premier Industrial Park.

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Further outages are scheduled for residential areas in Cabuyao City, Laguna, and Antipolo City, Rizal. Locations in Banlic and San Isidro in Cabuyao City will lose power on November 13 and 14, from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., due to facility reconstruction along Manila South Road in Brgy. Banlic. Meanwhile, portions of Brgy. Cupang in Antipolo City will be without electricity on November 10 and 11, between 11:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. for line reconductoring along Zone 8 in Purok 5.

Finally, sections of Brgy. San Jose in Rodriguez, Rizal, will have no power on November 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meralco cited line reconductoring work and the reconstruction of electricity facilities along Payatas Road in Brgy. San Jose as the reason for this midday outage. Residents and business owners across all mentioned areas are urged to conserve energy before the scheduled times and ensure backup power sources are ready for critical operations.