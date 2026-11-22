Meralco announces scheduled power outages in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon and Rizal this week due to infrastructure maintenance and repairs.

Manila Electric Company ( Meralco) announced on Sunday that residents and businesses in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, and Rizal must prepare for scheduled power interruptions throughout the week. These outages are necessary to facilitate critical maintenance works and infrastructure upgrades designed to improve grid reliability across the National Capital Region and surrounding provinces.

Metro Manila Outage Schedule and Locations

Meralco stated that specific areas in Manila, including Quiapo and Tondo, will experience no electricity on November 24 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. due to the replacement of electricity poles. In Ermita, power interruptions are scheduled for November 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. as primary line facilities along A. Mabini St. are replaced.

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In Muntinlupa City, parts of Brgy. Sucat and Parañaque City areas within Brgy. BF Homes will lose power on November 24 and 25 between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. This maintenance involves replacing electricity facilities along the SLEX-East Service Road in Brgy. Sucat. Additionally, some portions of Baclaran in Parañaque City will face outages on November 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for line reconductoring and lightning protection installations.

Villages in Moonwalk and San Isidro will endure power interruptions on November 29 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. due to line reconductoring along Kabesang Segundo St. Meanwhile, Brgy. Almanza I in Las Piñas City will have no electricity on November 25-26 between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. for the reconstruction of facilities along Alabang-Zapote Road.

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In Taguig City, the villages of Calzada, Napindan, and Wawa will experience service interruptions on November 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to allow for the installation of electricity facilities along C-6 near Brgy. Napindan and Brgy. Wawa. In Quezon City, Brgy. Bagbag in Novaliches will face outages on November 25-26 between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. due to facility relocation for the NLEX-C5-Quirino Northlink infrastructure project.

Provincial Infrastructure Maintenance Details

Mandaluyong City areas in Barangka Ibaba and Barangka Itaas will have no power on November 27-28 between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. due to the relocation of electricity facilities in E. Pantaleon St. In Bulacan, portions of Brgy. Malhacan in Meycauayan City will face interruptions on November 25 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for facility replacement along Doña Consolacion Road.

In Cavite, parts of Brgy. Hugo Perez in Trece Martires City will lose electricity on November 23-24 between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. due to the development of the Meralco-Osorio substation. Furthermore, Brgy. Sampaloc IV in Dasmariñas City will experience outages on November 26 between 12:01 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. for line reconstruction along Congressional Ave.

In Laguna, areas in the villages of Don Jose and Malamig in Biñan City will have power interruptions on November 24-25 between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. for primary line switch replacement along Laguna Blvd. Some places in Brgy. San Antonio in Biñan City will face outages on November 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to facility reconstruction along Manila South Road.

Los Baños villages including Anos, Batong Malake, Malinta, Maahas, San Antonio, and Putho-Tuntungin will endure outages on November 26-27 between 10:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. for facility relocation affected by a DPWH road widening project along Calamba-Pagsanjan National Highway. In Calamba City, various areas in villages such as Barandal, Batino, and Makiling will face interruptions on November 28 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

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Quezon and Rizal Power Service Updates

The Calamba outages are due to the relocation of electricity facilities affected by the construction of the SMC SLEX project along South Luzon Expressway. In Sta. Rosa City, locations in Caingin and Pook, along with places in Cabuyao City villages of Bigaa and Butong, will have no electricity on November 27-28 between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. for reconductoring and pole replacement.

In Quezon, parts of Brgy. Pili in Sariaya and sections of Brgy. Ibabang Talim and Ilayang Talim in Lucena City will face outages on November 24 between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. due to pole replacement and line maintenance. Various areas in the villages of Anato, Antipolo, Bigo, and others in Pagbilao, Quezon will have no electricity on November 24 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Meralco continues to coordinate these scheduled outages to ensure long-term grid stability. Customers in the affected areas are advised to save work on electronic devices and prepare for temporary power loss during the specified timeframes. These maintenance windows are critical for preventing unplanned blackouts in the future.

Residents can verify the specific details of the outages by checking Meralco's official channels for the most updated schedules. The utility company emphasizes that these works are essential for the safe and continuous delivery of electricity services to homes and businesses across the covered regions.