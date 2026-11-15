Meralco Manila Water and Maynilad Issue Scheduled Service Interruptions

Meralco, Manila Water, and Maynilad announce scheduled power and water interruptions across NCR, Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal from Nov 16 to 24 for critical maintenance.

Meralco, Manila Water Company Inc., and Maynilad Water Services Inc. have announced a series of scheduled power and water service interruptions affecting communities in the National Capital Region ( NCR), Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal. These disruptions are necessitated by essential maintenance work, line reconstruction, and infrastructure upgrades carried out by the utility providers throughout mid to late November.

Meralco Power Maintenance Schedule Details

Meralco has outlined specific timelines for power interruptions beginning on November 16 and extending through November 21. Residents and business owners in the National Capital Region must prepare for blackouts starting on November 18. During this date, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., communities in Barangay B.F. Homes and San Isidro in Parañaque City will lose power. Additionally, sections of B.F. International Village in Las Piñas City will experience outages due to line reconstruction work along El Grande Avenue in Barangay B.F. International Village.

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Short power interruptions are also scheduled for late night and early morning hours on November 18 and 19. Areas in Barangay San Martin de Porres and Sun Valley in Parañaque City will see service gaps between 11:30 p.m. and 11:59 p.m., as well as between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. This schedule aligns with the replacement of electricity facilities along the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) West Service Road in Barangay San Martin de Porres.

Residents in Quezon City face a separate schedule on November 20 and 21. From 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., communities in Barangays Bagong Pag-Asa, Sto. Cristo, and Bahay Toro will endure power outages. These interruptions support line reconstruction efforts along Fort Santiago Street and Romblon Street in Barangay Sto. Cristo.

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Provincial Power Disruptions in Bulacan and Cavite

Provincial areas will also experience significant service gaps. In Bulacan, residents in Norzagaray and San Jose del Monte City must prepare for outages on November 16 and 17. From 11:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., villages including Bigte, Bitungol, Matictic, Minuyan, and San Mateo in Norzagaray will have no power. Simultaneously, areas in Minuyan 1, Minuyan 2, and Minuyan Proper in San Jose del Monte City will lose electricity due to line repair work along Dr. E. V. Roquero Sr. Avenue.

Further disruptions in Bulacan are scheduled for November 19 and 20. From 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., portions of Barangays Cambaog, San Pedro, and Talampas in Bustos will face power interruptions. These outages result from line reconductoring work along General Alejo Santos Highway in Barangay Talampas.

In Cavite, power service interruptions will occur across multiple cities. Residents in Sitio Bayungan, Barangay Kaong, Silang, must prepare for outages on November 16 and 17 from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. due to electricity pole replacement and line reconductoring. In General Trias City, villages of Buenavista 1, San Francisco, and Santiago will lose electricity on November 18 and 19 between 10:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. due to pole relocation along Arnaldo Highway.

Cavite and Rizal Power Outages

Additional Cavite locations face outages on November 19 and 20 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Communities in Bucandala 1 through 4, Bayan Luma 8, and Bayan Luma 9 in Imus City will experience power service interruptions. These disruptions are linked to the conversion, replacement, and retirement of electricity facilities, alongside line reconductoring works along sections of Patindig Araw Road.

In Rizal, residents in Barangay Mahabang Parang, Angono, and Barangay Dulumbayan, Teresa, will face power interruptions on November 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. These outages are necessary to facilitate the relocation of electricity facilities affected by a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) project along M. L. Quezon Avenue in Barangay Mahabang Parang.

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Manila Water Service Interruption Timetables

Manila Water Company Inc. has announced water service cuts affecting Metro Manila and Rizal. In Taguig City, locations in Barangay Calzada and Barangay Palingon will experience water interruptions on November 19 to 20 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. due to pipe relocation activities along Ruhale Street in Barangay Bagong Calzada.

Marikina City residents face a two-phase interruption schedule. On November 20 from 12:01 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., parts of Barangay Parang will have no water due to zero pressure testing works at Barangay Molina Street corner E. Rodriguez to detect leaks. Subsequently, from November 24 to 25 between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., areas in Concepcion Uno, Concepcion Dos, and Marikina Heights will face service interruptions due to testing at Bayan-Bayanan corner General Ordonez.

Rizal Water Cuts and Maynilad Notifications

In Rizal, water service interruptions will impact Teresa from November 16 to 17 between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Villages including Bagumbayan, Dalig, Dulumbayan, Poblacion, Calumpang, Prinza, San Gabriel, San Guillermo, and San Roque will be affected due to interconnection activities along Corazon Aquino Avenue corner Cottonhills. Additionally, Barangay San Isidro in Rodriguez will face outages on November 20 and 21 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. for meter and strainer declogging works at Eastwood Residences Phase 2 and Phase 3.

Maynilad Water Services Inc. has reported water interruptions in Metro Manila. From November 19 to 20, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., portions of Barangay Ayala Alabang in Muntinlupa City will experience water service cuts. Consumers in all affected areas are advised to store water reserves and verify specific block schedules with their local water districts for precise impact assessment.