Meralco Launches Media Literacy Initiative Amid UNESCO Global Week

Manila Electric Company unveils media and information literacy program during UNESCO week to combat misinformation and protect customer trust.

Manila Electric Company, also known as Meralco, officially launched a comprehensive media and information literacy initiative on October 27, 2026, marking a strategic step toward fostering critical thinking among its workforce and stakeholders. The announcement coincided with the unveiling of the exhibit Mapanuring Meralco: Wired Through the Years at the Meralco Operating Center in Pasig City. This event served as the centerpiece for Meralco's participation in UNESCO's Global Media and Information Literacy Week, which ran from October 24 to 31, 2026.

Core Details of the Initiative

The primary objective of this week-long event is to empower employees and external partners to uphold truth and apply rigorous critical thinking skills when navigating the increasingly complex modern media landscape. Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga emphasized that the initiative aims to advance media and information literacy, thereby creating a more discerning society where truth can thrive. He stated that the company joins the global observance to highlight the shared responsibility in building a more informed public. Zaldarriaga noted that the event tells the story of how communication has evolved, bringing new challenges as information travels quickly and misinformation spreads easily across changing platforms.

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The exhibit Mapanuring Meralco: Wired Through the Years traces the evolution of the power distributor's communication practices from traditional print materials to modern digital channels. This display highlights how the company has kept its 8.3 million customers and the Filipino public informed across generations. It underscores the continuing importance of critical thinking as the methods people use to access and process information continue to change. By showcasing this historical progression, Meralco illustrates the growing need for vigilance in an era where digital mediums dominate information distribution.

Stakeholder Positions and Strategic Alignment

This initiative aligns with broader advocacy efforts, as Meralco formally joined THINKaMuna Pilipinas earlier this year. This media and information literacy advocacy program is led by MediaQuest Holdings, Inc. The collaboration demonstrates Meralco's commitment to promoting responsible communication and helping build a more discerning society. It addresses the growing challenge of misinformation amidst the rapid spread of information. The company's leadership views this alignment as a vital component of their corporate governance and compliance strategy.

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Key executives present at the launch included Meralco Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer Marilene P. Tayag, Vice President and Head of Corporate Governance and Compliance Office Atty. Jocelyn Villar-Altamira, Senior Vice President and Head of Internal Audit Melanie T. Oteyza, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho, and Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga. Their presence signaled a cross-departmental commitment to integrity in information handling. Hans Montenegro, Meralco First Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, stated that trust is the foundation of the company's relationship with its 8.3 million customers. He called on employees to be mindful of the information they consume and share, noting that they all play a critical role in protecting that trust.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

As part of the initiative, Meralco hosted its first ever Media and Information Literacy Forum on October 30, 2026. This forum brought together participants for discussions on responsible information consumption and critical thinking. The event targeted encouraging a more deliberate and discerning approach to the information people encounter and share, both at work and in their daily lives. Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho highlighted that information can now travel across millions of screens in seconds through various channels. He argued that the importance of everyone's ability to distinguish facts from false narratives has drastically grown due to these technological advancements.

Aperocho pointed out that technology, algorithms, and artificial intelligence have already transformed the way people receive or gather information and form opinions. He called on employees and stakeholders to become advocates of truth in this new reality. He urged the audience not to be afraid to speak up when facts are being distorted. Aperocho concluded that truth is no longer just something we know, but something we must actively protect. He encouraged the selection of facts over noise, integrity over convenience, and truth over speculation. These actions aim to mitigate the risks of misinformation and strengthen the social fabric through informed civic engagement.