Meralco Hosts Media Literacy Forum to Combat Disinformation

Meralco organizes the Mapanuring Meralco forum on October 30 to educate employees and the public on verifying information and countering online disinformation during Global Media and Information Literacy Week.

Meralco, under the leadership of Manuel V. Pangilinan, organized a specialized media and information literacy forum on October 30 at the Meralco Mini Theater in Pasig City. The event brought together media practitioners and corporate communications professionals to discuss strategies for evaluating information and responding to disinformation.

Forum Goals and Strategic Context

The gathering was held in connection with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's Global Media and Information Literacy Week. The forum operated under the theme "Mapanuring Meralco," a title designed to promote critical thinking and responsible information sharing among participants.

Also read Forest Lake Biñan Hosts UNDASKO 2026 Nationwide Christmas Tree Lighting

Meralco established this event to address the everyday challenge of determining which information to trust amidst the noise circulating across social media and other internet platforms. The initiative aims to equip employees with the discernment needed to navigate the modern digital landscape effectively.

Executive Perspectives on Trust and Credibility

Joe Zaldarriaga, Meralco's Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications, emphasized the growing importance of media literacy in an era where information is readily accessible. He stated that the primary challenge has shifted from simply accessing information to knowing how to assess, distinguish, and make informed decisions based on that information.

Advertisement

Zaldarriaga pointed to social media as the primary news source identified by Meralco employees during the event. He noted that the company regularly encounters misinformation and negative perspectives that spread quickly online, making credibility a central consideration in its communications strategy.

Highlighting the fragility of corporate reputation, Zaldarriaga remarked that trust is the company's most valuable asset. He explained that while it takes years to build integrity, transparency, and accountability, these qualities can be undermined in an instant by unchecked online narratives.

Psychological Factors and Information Overload

Ramon Mon R. Isberto, the communications consultant for MediaQuest Holdings and the founder of Thinkamuna Pilipinas, shared insights on how the volume of digital content overwhelms human ability to assess information carefully. He argued that understanding this issue requires looking beyond technology to comprehend human biology and psychology.

Isberto described a media environment where users encounter countless sources of news, commentary, and analysis, often without knowing who produced the material or whether its claims are reliable. He cited figures indicating that Filipinos spend an average of eight hours and 52 minutes online daily.

Advertisement

He warned that continuous exposure to such vast amounts of content can eventually result in information overload. According to Isberto, the human brain simply cannot process that amount of information each day, which compromises the quality of critical thinking.

Stakeholder Views and Future Implications

Roby Alampay, Vice President for Public Engagement and Corporate Communications at PLDT-Smart, stressed the shared values of transparency, accountability, truth, and accuracy among corporate communicators. He asserted that these values empower citizens to make their own decisions, regardless of the media channel used.

Von Cruz, the Philippine Operations Head at The Nerve, a data insights organization, discussed how coordinated accounts and misleading content can create the false impression that particular claims enjoy widespread public support. His presentation highlighted the obstacles posed by digital scams and artificial intelligence, which make fraudulent material increasingly convincing.

Meralco employees were encouraged to pause, think, and evaluate information first before sharing it online. This effort is part of a broader program aimed at emboldening staff to apply critical thinking in their daily lives, including when evaluating claims about the company. The ultimate goal is to help promote a digitally adept and mindful Filipino community capable of sharing accurate information within their own networks.