Meralco Hikes Electricity Rates By 49 Centavos per kWh Amidsoaring Generation Costs

Meralco announces a 49 centavos per kWh rate hike for October 2026, driven by WESM and generation cost spikes due to peso depreciation and high demand in Luzon.

Manila Electric Company ( Meralco) has officially confirmed that customers will face higher electricity bills this month due to a significant increase in household rates. The power distributor announced a rate hike of 49 centavos per kilowatt hour (kWh), effective for the current billing cycle. This adjustment directly impacts consumers who are already grappling with economic pressures, as the hike translates to an additional cost of approximately P98 for customers who consume 200 kWh of electricity. The decision comes as Meralco seeks to balance its books amidst volatile market conditions and rising operational expenses in the power sector.

Generation Costs Drive Meralco Rate Hike

The primary driver behind this financial adjustment is the sharp rise in generation charges, which Meralco reported increased by P0.4344 per kilowatt hour. This specific component of the bill reflects the escalating costs of power suppliers, who remain heavily affected by the ongoing depreciation of the Philippine peso. Furthermore, the global geopolitical landscape, specifically the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, continues to exert upward pressure on fuel and energy prices. These external factors have made it increasingly difficult for power suppliers to maintain previous pricing levels, forcing distributors like Meralco to pass these costs on to the end consumers to ensure continuous power supply.

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WESM Charges Surge Amid High Luzon Demand

Charges from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) also contributed significantly to the overall rate increase, jumping by P4.3946 per kilowatt hour. This dramatic spike in the spot market is directly linked to a surge in average electricity demand across the Luzon grid, which rose by approximately 769 megawatts (MW). The increased demand was primarily triggered by warmer temperatures recorded throughout October 2026, which led to a higher usage of air conditioning and cooling appliances by both residential and commercial users. As demand outpaces supply in the spot market, wholesale electricity prices naturally escalate, resulting in higher procurement costs for Meralco that must be reflected in customer bills.

NGCP Rates and Ancillary Service Adjustments

Transmission and ancillary service charges saw a complex set of changes that partially offset the increases in other categories. The charge from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) increased slightly by P0.0080 per kilowatt hour. This was because the transmission charge itself went up by P0.1721 per kWh, following the Energy Regulatory Commission's (ERC) recent approval of higher Maximum Allowable Revenue (MAR) for NGCP. However, this increase was largely neutralized by a reduction of P0.1641 per kWh in the ancillary service charge. This reduction occurred because the Reserve Market was suspended starting on October 14, 2026, thereby removing the associated costs from the billing structure for Meralco customers.

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PSA Savings and Tax Impacts on Bills

On the positive side, charges from Power Supply Agreements (PSAs) decreased by P0.2769 per kilowatt hour. Meralco attributed this saving to a higher average dispatch of power under existing PSA contracts, which helped lower the overall procurement mix cost. Despite this relief, the final bill impact is compounded by changes in pass-through charges. Taxes and other public policy charges saw a net increase of P0.2165 per kilowatt hour. This rise is mainly due to higher tax liabilities resulting from the lower utilization of indigenous natural gas, which is exempt from value-added tax (VAT). As the use of this tax-exempt source drops, the proportion of VAT-payable electricity increases, driving up the tax component of the bill.

Meralco Billing Structure and Financial Obligations

Meralco has clarified the specific flows of these pass-through charges to ensure transparency with its customer base. The power distributor explained that pass-through charges for generation, as well as transmission and ancillary services, are payments made by Meralco to private power suppliers and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), respectively. These are direct operational costs that do not generate profit for Meralco but are necessary for the physical delivery of electricity. In contrast, taxes, universal charges, and other public policy charges are remitted directly to the government and relevant regulatory agencies. This distinction highlights that while Meralco manages the billing, the bulk of the increased cost is dictated by external market forces, regulatory approvals, and government tax policies affecting the national energy landscape.