Meralco schedules maintenance-related power interruptions in Metro Manila, Batangas, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal from November 30 to December 6 for infrastructure upgrades.

Meralco has officially announced scheduled power interruptions affecting consumers in Metro Manila, Batangas, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal. These outages are necessitated by essential maintenance works designed to upgrade the regional power grid. The utility company issued this notice on Sunday, informing residents and businesses of the specific windows when electricity service will be suspended.

Scheduled Maintenance in Metro Manila Districts

Consumers in Pasig City will experience power loss in the villages of Palatiw, Pinagbuhatan, San Miguel, San Nicolas, and Sto. Tomas from December 1-2 between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. This schedule allows technicians to replace, install, and retire facilities and lines in Barangay Palatiw and Barangay San Miguel. Additional interruptions will occur in Oranbo and Bagong Ilog on December 6 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. for pole installation and line reconductoring.

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Residents in Muntinlupa City, specifically along the West Service Road and sections of Filinvest City in Barangay Alabang, will lose power from December 3-4 between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. The work involves replacing facilities inside the Meralco - Filinvest substation. In Marikina City, parts of Provident Village in Barangay Jesus De La Peña will be without electricity on December 5 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. due to line maintenance along Cambridge St.

Calabarzon Power Interruption Timetables

Businesses in Batangas City, including the entire JG Summit Olefins Corp. facility in Barangay Simlong, will face a blackout on December 6 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. This interruption is required to relocate electricity facilities along Herrera Street near Ferry Road. These localized outages ensure that critical industrial operations in the area remain stable after necessary infrastructure adjustments.

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Multiple municipalities in Bulacan are slated for maintenance from December 3-4 between 11 p.m. and 11:59 p.m., as well as early morning hours from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Affected areas include villages in San Rafael, San Ildefonso, Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad, and Angat. The work involves preventive maintenance and testing inside the Meralco-Angat substation to ensure grid resilience.

In Cavite, Rosario residents in villages such as Bagbag, Muzon, and Sapa will face outages on November 30 between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. for line reconstruction. Further interruptions will affect Amadeo on December 3 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and areas near the Santa Rosa-Tagaytay Road in Silang from December 3-4 between 11:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Laguna and Rizal Grid Upgrades

Cabuyao City and Calamba City in Laguna will see power service interruptions on December 5 between 12:01 a.m. and 5 a.m. The outages cover villages like Banlic and Mamatid in Cabuyao, and Villa Palao Subd. and Calambeño Ville 1 Subd. in Calamba. These works involve relocating electricity facilities along Mamatid Road in Barangay Mamatid.

A wide array of towns in Laguna, including Rizal, Nagcarlan, Liliw, Majayjay, Magdalena, and Santa Cruz, will experience outages on December 1-2 between 11:30 p.m. and 11:59 p.m., and again from 5:01 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. These extended maintenance windows are necessary for preventive work inside the Meralco - Botocan substation, ensuring long-term reliability for these communities.

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Meralco continues to prioritize grid modernization across the Greater Manila Area. Consumers are advised to prepare for these scheduled interruptions by securing backup power sources for critical equipment. The company emphasizes that these maintenance activities are essential for preventing unplanned blackouts and improving the overall quality of electricity supply in the region.