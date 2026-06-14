Meralco announces power interruptions in several areas

Residents in several areas in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal will experience power interruptions this week due to maintenance work, Meralco said on Sunday. The power interruptions will affect various areas including B.F. Homes Subdivision in Parañaque City, Quezon City, Muntinlupa City, Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal. The power interruptions will be from June 15 to 20 and will affect residents in different barangays. Meralco advised residents to prepare for the power interruptions and to use alternative light sources if necessary.

MANILA, Philippines - Some areas in Metro Manila , Bulacan , Cavite , and Rizal will experience power interruptions this week due to maintenance work , Meralco said on Sunday.

Portions of B.F. Homes Subdivision in Brgy. B.F. Homes, Parañaque City will have no electricity on June 15 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. because of the relocation of primary facilities along Aguirre Ave.

In Quezon City, some areas in Brgy. San Antonio will have no power on June 17-18 between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. due to line reconductoring work and replacement of electricity poles along Capillan St. in Brgy. San Antonio.

Some places in the villages of Pasong Tamo and Sauyo, Quezon City will have power interruptions on June 19-20 between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. because of line reconductoring and reconstruction works, and also because of the replacement of electricity poles along Visayas Ave. Ext. in Brgy. Pasong Tamo. In Muntinlupa City, some locations in Brgy.

Alabang will have no power on June 18-19 between 11:15 p.m. and 4:15 a.m. because of the replacement of electricity facilities along Parkway St. in Filinvest Corporate City, Brgy. Alabang. Some parts of Brgy. Sto.

Niño in Marikina City will have no electricity on June 19 between 12:01 a.m. and 5 a.m. due to the replacement and retirement of electricity facilities along Sumulong Highway. In Bulacan, some portions of Brgy. Bulusan in Calumpit will have power interruptions on June 18 between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. because of the relocation of electricity facilities due to the PEO road widening project along Calumpit - Hagonoy Provincial Road.

In Cavite, some sections of Villa Leticia Subd. in Brgy. Tanzang Luma VI, Imus City will have no power on June 16 between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. because of the upgrading of electricity facilities.

Also, some areas in the villages of Anabu 1-A, Bayan Luma 2, Bayan Luma 7, Bayan Luma 8, Buhay na Tubig, Tanzang Luma 5 and Tanzang Luma 6 in Imus City will have power interruptions on June 17-18 between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. due to the replacement of an electricity pole, line reconductoring work, and conversion of electricity facilities along Emilio Aguinaldo Highway. In Bacoor City, the whole of Greatwoods Subd. and Bahayang Pag-asa Subd. in the villages of Molino III and Molino V will have no electricity on June 16 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. due to line reconstruction work.

In Rizal, some locations near Golden City Subd. Phase 5, Brgy. Dolores and some areas in Brgy. San Juan in Taytay will have no power on June 16 between 12:01 a.m. and 5 a.m. because of line reconstruction work.

Some places in Brgy. Mahabang Parang and some locations in Brgy. San Isidro in Angono will have power interruptions on June 16 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. because of the installation of electricity facilities along Botong Francisco Road and Don Mariano Santos Ave. Some areas in the villages of Mambugan and Mayamot in Antipolo City and the whole of The Tropics Subd. in Brgy.

San Isidro, Cainta will have power interruptions on June 17 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. because of the installation and replacement of electricity poles and line reconductoring work





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Meralco Power Interruptions Metro Manila Bulacan Cavite Rizal Maintenance Work Electricity Facilities

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