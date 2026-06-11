Meralco Announces Electricity Rate Hike for June Amid Luzon Grid Supply Pressures

Meralco electricity rates will increase by P0.1488 per kWh in June, driven by higher WESM prices, fuel costs, and grid supply constraints in Luzon.

The Manila Electric Company, commonly known as Meralco , has officially announced a rise in electricity tariffs for the month of June. The rate increase is set at 0.1488 pesos per kilowatt-hour, which marks a reversal from the price reductions observed in the previous month.

Consequently, the total residential electricity rate has climbed to 14.4833 pesos per kilowatt-hour, compared to the May rate of 14.3345 pesos per kilowatt-hour. For a typical residential household with a monthly consumption of 200 kilowatt-hours, this adjustment will result in an approximate increase of 30 pesos on their monthly utility bill. This upward trend reflects the volatile nature of the energy market and the ongoing challenges within the power supply infrastructure of the region.

The primary driver behind this price hike is the surge in generation charges, which increased by 0.2762 pesos per kilowatt-hour to reach a total of 9.0704 pesos per kilowatt-hour. This spike is largely attributed to the higher prices seen in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market, or WESM, and the rising costs of fuel. According to the utility provider, WESM rates ascended to 7.0281 pesos per kilowatt-hour because of extremely tight supply conditions across the Luzon grid.

The situation became critical between May 13 and May 15, during which the grid was placed under a red alert for three consecutive days. This occurred as the demand for power surged past the record levels of 2024, while the actual generation capacity was severely limited by unexpected transmission line trippings. Meralco highlighted that the secondary price cap was triggered nearly four percent of the time, which underscores the persistence of high spot market prices during this specific period.

Beyond the internal grid issues, external economic factors played a significant role in pushing the costs upward. The increasing global prices of coal and liquefied natural gas have placed additional pressure on generation expenses.

Furthermore, the continued depreciation of the Philippine peso against the US dollar has exacerbated the cost of importing energy resources. Meralco revealed that approximately 54 percent of the costs associated with its power supply agreements were negatively affected by these currency fluctuations.

However, the overall increase was somewhat tempered by a reduction in charges from the First Gas and Prime CoreGen plants, which saw a decrease of 0.1569 pesos per kilowatt-hour due to better dispatch levels. Additionally, transmission charges experienced a decline of 0.1525 pesos per kilowatt-hour, providing a slight cushion for the consumers. There is also an ongoing refund of 0.4278 pesos per kilowatt-hour for residential users that helps mitigate the full impact of the hike.

Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga cautioned consumers that the final bills for the month might appear even higher than the rate increase suggests. This is because the extreme heat conditions experienced in May likely led to a significant spike in electricity consumption as households increased their use of cooling systems. To combat these rising costs, the company strongly encourages its customers to adopt more efficient energy-saving habits.

Recommended practices include the regular maintenance of air conditioning units to ensure efficiency, ironing clothes in large batches rather than individually, avoiding the practice of overfilling refrigerators, and switching to energy-efficient LED lighting across the home. Moreover, the utility company issued a stern warning against the practice of posting photos of electricity bills on social media. This caution is based on the risk of cybersecurity threats, as bills often contain sensitive personal information that can be exploited by malicious actors.

Customers are instead advised to track their electricity usage via the My Meralco mobile application or reach out to the company through official hotlines and social media channels for any billing inquiries





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