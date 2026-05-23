Mental health disorders are not just a matter of willpower, say scientists: They are biological conditions due to molecular changes.

The text highlights the understanding of mental health disorders by the field of epigenetics. It talks about how people who suffer from mental issues can have molecular changes throughout their bodies. These changes are believed to indicate how mental health issues are inherited or can become active after stress. The author also cites an example of 'jar' model used to explain the process. It shows that if environmental imprints of stress are a main factor in mental health conditions like PPD (postpartum depression), then reducing environmental stress should be a key intervention in preventing the condition.

This is AI-generated summary, which may have errors. People who suffer from mental health issues like depression, anxiety, and PTSD may actually have molecular changes throughout their bodies.

These changes have been studied through epigenetics, a science that examines how environmental factors may affect gene expression. In contrast, mental health issues are biological conditions and not just a matter of willpower. Epigenetic changes can indicate how mental health issues are inherited or how they become active after stress





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Epigenetics Mental Health Disorders Biological Conditions Stress Jar Model

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