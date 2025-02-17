Meneses Experiences Rollercoaster Day: PVL Loss Followed by Dominant UAAP Win

Coach Sherwin Meneses' weekend started with a tough loss as his Creamline Cool Smashers fell to the PLDT High Speed Hitters in a five-set thriller. However, he quickly rebounded, leading the defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs to a straight-set victory against De La Salle in the UAAP Season 87. Meneses reflects on the contrasting outcomes and his excitement for the season ahead.

Coach Sherwin Meneses experienced a roller coaster of emotions in a span of 24 hours. His Creamline Cool Smashers suffered their first defeat at the 2025 PVL All-Filipino Conference, losing a closely contested match against the PLDT High Speed Hitters, 28-30, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 14-16, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Saturday, February 15.

However, Meneses quickly bounced back, guiding the defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs to a dominant 25-23, 25-21, 25-18 sweep of the De La Salle Lady Spikers in the UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.Reflecting on the two contrasting results, Meneses acknowledged the Cool Smashers' performance. 'Yesterday night, we didn't have a bad game, it's just that we had lapses in the fifth set,' he said. 'Preparing for this game is pretty much the same since it's still volleyball albeit you're guiding a different set of players. I guess it went pretty well. I might have lost yesterday but I bounced back here although we didn't really take the loss yesterday too bad.'Meneses, a former standout at Adamson University, has a wealth of coaching experience, having led various teams across different leagues, including the Lady Falcons, Arellano Chiefs, Generika Ayala Lifesavers, and most recently, the Cool Smashers, with whom he achieved a Grand Slam last year. He expressed his delight at returning to the UAAP and securing a victory against a formidable La Salle program under legendary coach Ramil De Jesus. 'First of all, I'm really excited because we were about to face La Salle. Second, I'm happy that we won in straight sets and the players were very responsive,' Meneses shared. 'I'm happy with my UAAP return. The veteran players really came to work today. They really wanted to win.'As Meneses embarks on his new journey with NU, he emphasizes a 'one point at a time' approach to defend their title. 'We just told the players to approach it one point at a time. Being a champion last year is already a thing of the past, the new challenge is to defend it. It's not easy,' he stated. 'Every time we score a point, we get closer to defending the crown. So, that's going to be our simple target. Any opponent, ranked lower or higher, we're taking it one point at a time.'





