Menarco Launches WELL‑Certified Social Housing to Address Manila's Housing Shortage

Menarco Development Corporation partners with Quezon City to build the Philippines' first WELL‑precertified social housing, aiming to improve safety, health, and dignity for thousands of families living in unsafe conditions.

The Philippine housing crisis has forced many families to dwell in dangerous, makeshift dwellings, including a tunnel under Osmeña Highway in Manila and a water‑and‑power‑deprived community in Quezon City. In response, Menarco Development Corporation, led by founder and chief executive officer Carmen Jimenez‑Ong, has partnered with the Quezon City government to construct the country's first WELL‑precertified social housing project in Barangay Old Balara.

WELL‑Certified Initiative Targets Healthier Living Conditions

Under the partnership, the new project aims to deliver healthy homes that provide adequate natural light, proper ventilation, and secure access to clean water and electricity. Menarco's emphasis is on smart design rather than costly construction, according to Jimenez‑Ong, who said healthy homes are a basic human right, not a luxury. The project will be evaluated against the WELL Building Standard, a globally recognized framework that measures how buildings impact occupants' health and well‑being.

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Authors of the Initiative Highlight Government's Critical Role

Jimenez‑Ong stressed that government support is essential for scaling healthy housing nationwide. She announced that Menarco is negotiating with both national and local governments to make healthy homes accessible to more Filipinos. By collaborating with the Quezon City government, Menarco hopes to replicate the model in other high‑need areas, such as the 50 families that recently moved from the underground tunnel to safer housing in Bulacan and the 1,000 families still living without piped water and electricity in Barangay Bagong Silangan.

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Industry Voices Endorse Healthy Building Standards

International WELL Building Institute head of Asia Pacific Jack Noonan echoed the importance of healthy buildings, noting that healthier environments lead to healthier communities and societies. He added that workplaces, too, should adopt wellness standards to boost employee productivity and satisfaction. NEO Office PH chief executive officer Raymond Rufino pro‑said that a healthy workforce translates into a healthier nation, beginning with the people.

Impact and Future Plans for Philippine Housing

With the new WELL‑precertified project, Menarco seeks to set a precedent for affordable, health‑focused housing. The initiative is expected to provide safer living conditions for the residents of Barangay Old Balara and serve as a model for future collaborations between private developers and local governments. Menarco plans to expand its efforts by engaging additional municipalities and national agencies, aiming to reduce the number of families residing in hazardous environments across the archipelago.