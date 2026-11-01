Grizzlies Beat Kings 136-105 to Match Best 6-0 Start in Franchise History

Cameron Boozer scored 27 points and Isaiah Stewart added 24 as the Memphis Grizzlies routed the Sacramento Kings 136-105 to stay the NBA's only unbeaten team at 6-0, matching the franchise's best start from 2014-15.

The Memphis Grizzlies remained the only unbeaten team in the NBA with a 136-105 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Grizzlies Match Best Start in Franchise History

The win on October 31, 2026 improved Memphis to 6-0, matching the 2014-15 season for the best start in franchise history. The Grizzlies became the league's last unbeaten team after the Houston Rockets lost 116-111 at Dallas on Friday night. Rookie forward Cameron Boozer led Memphis with a career-high 27 points and nine rebounds, shooting 8 of 14 from the field. Isaiah Stewart added a season-high 24 points in just 21 minutes off the bench, making 8 of 9 shots.

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The effort from Boozer, the third pick in last summer's draft, and Stewart fueled a dominant second half for the Grizzlies. GG Jackson finished with 21 points, hitting 7 of 10 shots and connecting on all five of his three-point attempts. Cam Spencer started at point guard and recorded 10 points and 13 assists without a single turnover. Jerami Grant added 14 points off the bench for Memphis.

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Memphis controlled the game early, leading by as many as 21 points in the first half. The Grizzlies made 13 of 24 three-point attempts in that stretch and carried a 66-55 lead into halftime. Jackson's perfect long-range shooting helped build the advantage before intermission. The lead reached 30 in the third quarter and grew as large as 34 in the second half.

Bench Production Fuels Memphis Dominance

Memphis outscored Sacramento 42-25 in the third period, pulling away decisively. Overall, the Grizzlies scored 81 points from their bench and shot 50 percent from long range, making 19 of 38 three-point attempts. The victory came despite missing key backcourt players. Starting point guard Ty Jerome and backup Scotty Pippen Jr. sat out with back injuries.

Jerome has been the team's leading scorer at 25.8 points per game, forcing other players to elevate their production and fill the scoring void. Sacramento rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. delivered a standout performance in the loss, scoring a career-high 38 points. The rookie from Arkansas made nine three-pointers on 14 attempts and shot 12 of 25 from the field, adding five rebounds and five assists.

Acuff scored 21 points in the first half alone, with 13 coming in the final six minutes before halftime, keeping the Kings within striking distance early. He was coming off a 34-point, 14-assist game against New Orleans on Thursday. De'Andre Hunter finished with 19 points for Sacramento. The loss dropped the Kings to 0-6, leaving them as one of only two teams in the league without a win.

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Kings Fall to 0-6 Despite Acuff Effort

Memphis, by contrast, continues to set the standard for success and consistency in the early stages of the campaign. In other NBA action, Jabari Smith Jr. had 30 points and nine rebounds as the Houston Rockets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-98. Smith shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 6 of 12 on three-pointers.

Marcus Smart added 24 points, making 7 of 10 from beyond the arc as the Rockets shot 46 percent as a team and 18 of 41 on threes. Alperen Sengun returned to the lineup after missing two games with lower back soreness and finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. Kevin Durant scored 14 points for Houston. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting.

Kenrich Williams and Bennett Stirtz scored 11 apiece, while Isaiah Hartenstein and Jared McCain had 10 each. The Thunder, who started the season 4-0, lost their second straight while shooting 44 percent and 10 of 32 from three-point range.