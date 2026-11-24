Ty Jerome scores 29 points as the Memphis Grizzlies defeat the Charlotte Hornets 117-111 on November 23, 2026, halting their slide while Charlotte suffers their fifth consecutive loss.

On November 23, 2026, the Memphis Grizzlies secured a narrow 117-111 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The win marks Memphis's sixth triumph in their last seven games, improving their momentum significantly. Conversely, Charlotte continues to struggle, falling to their fifth straight defeat and their 11th loss in their past 12 matchups.

Jerome Leads Scoring Charge

Ty Jerome was the primary catalyst for the Grizzlies, scoring 29 points total. Remarkably, 18 of those points were accumulated in the first half alone. His performance helped establish an early advantage that the team maintained despite a furious late rally by the host squad. Jerome's consistency was vital in a game where Memphis recorded their lowest scoring output of their recent nine-game winning streak.

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Memphis Bench Depth and Efficiency

Cam Spencer provided crucial support from the Memphis bench, pouring in 24 points in just 21 minutes of play. Cedric Coward contributed 16 points and nine rebounds, while reserve Isaiah Stewart added 11 points. The Grizzlies demonstrated exceptional discipline at the free-throw line, going 24-for-24. Spencer was responsible for 11 of those points from the stripe, highlighting his efficiency in high-pressure situations.

Anderson and White Drive Hornets Rally

For the Charlotte Hornets, rookie Christian Anderson delivered a season-high 25 points off the bench. Anderson recorded a career-best six three-pointers, helping the team overcome a 12-point deficit with eight minutes remaining. Coby White also had a strong offensive showing with 21 points and five three-pointers, while Naz Reid added 24 points and Brandon Miller contributed 20 points.

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Third Quarter Turning Point

The game featured a chaotic 54-second stretch that defined the fourth quarter. Charlotte's White and Reid connected on consecutive three-pointers to tighten the score. However, Memphis responded immediately with a triple from Taylor Hendricks. When Jerome missed the subsequent attempt, Zach Edey secured the offensive rebound and scored, extending the Grizzlies' lead to 113-104. Edey finished with a game-high 11 rebounds, proving pivotal in the final moments.

Shooting Stats Define Outcome

Charlotte relied heavily on long-range shooting, making 20 of their 45 attempts from beyond the arc. Their first-half performance was particularly efficient, with 11 of their 20 baskets being three-pointers. Despite this volume, Memphis shot 48.1% from the field and capitalized on their opportunities. The Grizzlies' ability to control the glass and execute at the free-throw line ultimately separated them from a determined Hornets team.