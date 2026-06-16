Meme of fictitious ICC judge denouncing bias in Duterte case debunked

A viral social media post featuring a fabricated quote from a non‑existent International Criminal Court judge has been exposed as a meme. The false claim alleged bias against former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, but official records show no such judge exists and the image is linked to an internet parody. The article clarifies the real roles of ICC prosecutors, the status of the Duterte investigation, and offers guidance on how to spot similar disinformation.

An online video that claimed to show a senior official from the International Criminal Court denouncing his colleagues for bias in the case against former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has been proven to be a fabricated meme.

The short clip, posted on a social media platform on June 6, and labelled as a quote from a judge named Ambawtukahm, quickly amassed more than one hundred forty thousand views, two thousand one hundred reactions, three hundred twenty three shares and sixty six comments. In the alleged statement the supposed judge expressed outrage at fellow judges, accusing them of ignoring procedural rules and of violating the so‑called basic rights of Duterte.

The post also claimed that Duterte had been kidnapped and illegally detained and that the judge was working to prove his innocence. Several users in the comment thread accepted the claim as genuine, with one remark stating that the alleged kidnapping was illegal. The name Ambawtukahm does not exist in any official ICC roster, and the image used in the meme is linked to a popular internet persona associated with adult entertainment content.

The same visual template was previously identified in a December 2025 fact‑checking report that labelled the material as a parody containing suggestive references that betray its satirical nature. Official ICC documentation confirms that the Office of the Prosecutor, not a single judge, handles investigations and prosecutions for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, and that any allegations of bias must follow the court's Rules of Procedure and Evidence, which outline the grounds for disqualifying judges or prosecutors.

In the real Duterte case, the prosecutor originally appointed to lead the investigation, Karim Khan, faced calls for removal because of alleged communications with victims of the Philippines' anti‑drug campaign. The court ultimately decided that Khan could continue his role, noting that the communications did not constitute a conflict of interest under ICC guidelines.

Duterte, who has been in detention since March 2025, remains charged with crimes against humanity for policies that resulted in thousands of extrajudicial killings during his war on drugs. The misinformation episode underscores the challenges that false content poses to public understanding of international justice processes. Fact‑checking teams urge readers to verify the authenticity of images and quotes, especially when they involve high‑profile legal cases, and to report suspicious material to dedicated verification channels.

By remaining vigilant and relying on official sources, audiences can help curb the spread of disinformation that seeks to distort complex legal proceedings





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