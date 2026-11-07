Melania Trump Announces $7 Million LSU Scholarship Endowment for Foster Care Students

Melania Trump announced a partnership between LSU and her Fostering the Future program, securing more than $7 million in private donations to endow scholarships for students who came through foster care.

Melania Trump on Saturday announced a multimillion dollar partnership between Louisiana State University and her Fostering the Future program to provide scholarships for LSU students who came through the foster care system.

The announcement was made at an event with LSU President Wade Rousse in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. This achievement will give young people from foster care an anchor of stability, a strong educational foundation and a chance to build a wonderful life, she said. Trump and LSU secured more than $7 million in private donations to create an endowment fund for the scholarships, the White House said.

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Private Donations Fund Scholarship Endowment

MMR Group Inc., an electrical contracting company based in Baton Rouge, committed $5 million, with additional LSU Foundation donors providing more than $2 million, the White House said. The first lady later planned to attend the football game between LSU and Alabama, which also is participating in the initiative. As adults, we have a moral obligation to our children, especially those in foster care, she said. But, as you know, we must act to truly make a difference.

The foster care community does not need words. She concluded her brief remarks by saying, Now, let us go and enjoy the game. There are 14 scholars under the program at LSU and nine at Alabama, she said, part of a group of 100 students supported across 26 schools this semester. The foster care program was being featured across the campus as well as on the field at Tiger Stadium just before kickoff, the White House said.

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Rousse presented her with an LSU helmet with the Be Best logo and an LSU jersey with the Be Best patch that he said every player would wear in the game. The broader Fostering the Future initiative is an offshoot of the Be Best campaign that was her signature issue during President Donald Trump first term. At LSU, we believe talent is everywhere but we understand that opportunity is not, Rousse said.

Fostering the Future Initiative Origins Explained

That is why access is one of our highest priorities. Students who have experienced foster care have already demonstrated resilience, determination and potential, he said. Our responsibility, our responsibility is to make sure circumstances beyond their control do not stand between them and a life-changing higher educational experience. The first lady started working on foster care issues after the Republican president first term ended in 2021, and created Fostering the Future to provide resources and support, including scholarships.

LSU is among more than 20 colleges and universities nationwide that participate in the program. Earlier this year, Melania Trump was on Capitol Hill to push Congress to pass a legislative package that would broaden access to services for young people in foster care by updating a decades-old program. The measures cleared the House and are pending in the Senate.

First Lady Pushes Congress On Foster Care

During the appearance, she told members of the House Ways and Means Committee that young people in foster care face barriers to housing, transportation and other challenges outside of the classroom that affect their performance in school along with their future financial independence. We can close this gap, she said in April. New legislation for the foster care community is a moral imperative.

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Last November, the first lady spearheaded an executive order signed by the president linking the federal government, colleges and universities, the private sector and charitable groups to create educational and employment opportunities for those in foster care. She also created Fostering the Future Together, a global version of the program with more than 45 participating countries. Alabama and LSU, meanwhile, are historical regional rivals and both teams entered the week in contention for a College Football Playoff berth.

First Lady Motorcade Draws Crowds On Campus

Thousands of people, many of them tailgating before the game, filmed the first lady motorcade as it drove through campus. Donald Trump has attended two prior LSU games as president: one at Alabama in 2019 and one in New Orleans in January 2020, when LSU defeated Clemson for the national championship. Melania Trump accompanied him to the second game. The president was not scheduled to attend Saturday game.