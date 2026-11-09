Mel Tiangco Preloved Dresses Featured at GMA Kapuso Foundation Noel Bazaar

GMA Kapuso Foundation's annual Noel Bazaar at World Trade Center Pasay features Mel Tiangco's on-air wardrobe and other celebrity items to fund community projects.

The annual Noel Bazaar organized by the GMA Kapuso Foundation and Cut Unlimited, Inc. is set to feature a highly anticipated selection of preloved clothing from Kapuso celebrities, with prominent anchor Mel Tiangco leading the charge. Shoppers seeking unique fashion pieces for the holiday season will have the opportunity to purchase specific garments previously worn by Tiangco during her tenure on the network's flagship news program, <24 Oras>. This exclusive offering is a central component of the Celebrity Ukay Ukay segment, which serves as the primary fundraising engine for the foundation's ongoing community development initiatives.

Tiangco Worn On-Air Dresses Available For Purchase

Mel Tiangco has personally confirmed that a curated selection of her professional attire will be available for sale to the public during the upcoming event. She explicitly invited supporters to acquire office wear or special occasion outfits that she has worn on camera, stating that these garments are ready for new owners who appreciate their history. Her message included a specific call to action for those seeking confidence, advising that personal satisfaction with an outfit is what truly matters, regardless of external criticism.

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The inclusion of Mel Tiangco's wardrobe highlights the personal investment of high-profile personalities in the foundation's mission. By offering items that have been part of their public image, these celebrities provide tangible connection points for supporters. The garments represent not just clothing, but memories associated with national news coverage, adding a layer of sentimental value to the commercial aspect of the bazaar.

Supporting Community Projects Through Retail Sales

Over the years, the Celebrity Ukay Ukay initiative has served as a vital financial backbone for the GMA Kapuso Foundation's various charitable projects. The revenue generated from the sale of preloved items directly funds large-scale infrastructure work, including the construction of schools and bridges in underserved communities. These physical structures are critical for improving access to education and transportation for residents in remote or developing areas.

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Beyond infrastructure, the funds raised also support the distribution of essential educational materials. The foundation utilizes the proceeds to provide school supplies to students in need, ensuring that children have the necessary tools to succeed academically. This holistic approach to charity addresses both the physical environment and the educational resources required for community upliftment, demonstrating a comprehensive strategy for social impact.

Diverse Local Products And Crafts On Display

In addition to the celebrity fashion, the Noel Bazaar offers a wide array of local products and handcrafted items from various Filipino brands. Shoppers can explore unique goods such as pet-friendly scented candles produced by Grand Maison, catering to pet owners who value high-quality home fragrances. These items provide an alternative for attendees who may not be interested in clothing but wish to support local artisans and businesses through their purchases.

Another notable offering includes leather shoes crafted in Marikina by Antonio Manila, a brand known for its durability and classic design. The presence of such established local labels alongside celebrity items broadens the appeal of the event, attracting a diverse demographic of consumers. This variety ensures that the bazaar remains relevant to different tastes and needs, from fashion enthusiasts to home decor lovers.

Event Logistics And Donation Channels

The GMA Kapuso Foundation Noel Bazaar will take place at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, running from November 25 to November 30. This specific window allows shoppers to secure their gifts and unique finds well ahead of the Christmas season, providing ample time for holiday preparations. The location is easily accessible, making it a convenient destination for families and individuals looking to contribute to a good cause while shopping.

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For those who cannot attend the physical event, the foundation has established multiple digital and banking channels for donations. Contributions can be made through major financial institutions including Metrobank, Land Bank, BDO, Bank of Commerce, UnionBank, PNB, and Cebuana Lhuillier. Additionally, modern e-wallets and online marketplaces such as GCash, Lazada, Shopee, and Palawan Pay are accepted, ensuring that supporters have flexible options to contribute to the foundation's vital work regardless of their location or preference.