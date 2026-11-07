Thomas Markle Sr., 82, Arrested in Florida on Federal Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges

Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was arrested Friday at a Florida senior care facility on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material seized from Los Angeles storage units. He appeared in Tampa court, was released to a care center with electronic monitoring, and was ordered to undergo a psychiatric exam.

Thomas Markle Sr., the 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was arrested Friday at a senior care facility in Florida on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material, authorities said.

He was in a wheelchair and wearing handcuffs when he was transported by ambulance with federal agents, according to video posted by The Daily Mail, a British tabloid newspaper. The arrest followed the seizure of approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books, that contained suspected child sexual abuse images from two storage units in the Los Angeles area, said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli.

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Markle had rented the units for nearly two decades, and some images appear to depict him with children, according to an FBI affidavit filed in court. These allegations are extremely serious, Essayli said, and we will prosecute Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law. He added that Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions. The FBI said it will use every single resource at its disposal to protect innocent kids.

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Markle Released With Electronic Monitoring

Any predator who targets children will have zero safe haven in this country or anywhere they try to hide, the agency said in a statement. Markle is charged with one count of possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California. After his arrest in Polk County, Markle appeared in federal court in Tampa and was released back to a senior care center with the condition that he be electronically monitored.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin also ordered a psychiatric exam, saying Markle might be unable to understand the proceedings or properly assist his lawyer. Court hearings will eventually move to California, but likely won't happen for several weeks at least, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles said. Phone and email messages seeking comment from his court-appointed attorney were not immediately returned.

The investigation began after reports by The Sun, another British tabloid, that Meghan's half brother, Thomas Markle Jr., found a collection of child sexual abuse images while clearing out their father's home in the Philippines. The Sun reported that he found hundreds, if not thousands, of child sex abuse images in boxes at the home in Cebu City. That discovery led to information about the two U.S. storage units in the Los Angeles area, which Markle has rented since 2008.

Half Brother Found Abuse Images

Markle Jr. told The Sun that he reported the images to police in the Philippines and contacted the FBI. He said he had supported and cared for his father for years, but that stops now, and he won't speak to him again unless called to give evidence against him. Markle was living in the Philippines earlier this year when he suffered a stroke and had his left leg amputated. That forced him to return to the United States.

He is expected to appear in court in Tampa and remains under electronic monitoring. Essayli told The Associated Press that there is no evidence of victims in the United States based on the seized material, but the investigation was ongoing. An affidavit filed with the complaint stated that two of the images inside the units showed a man identified by a witness as Markle with a nude underage girl.

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Meghan Markle, an American citizen who starred in the U.S. television drama Suits, married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in 2018. They have two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. She recently said she was deeply distressed by allegations that a collection of child sexual abuse images had been found at her father's former home. She also revealed that a letter containing troubling allegations about him had been sent to police in London in 2019.

Meghan Markle Says She Is Distressed

It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated, Meghan said of the letter. She added that despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from her father and her choice to not allow him contact with her children was for one reason: to protect them.

British police last month said they would refer allegations about Markle to overseas law enforcement agencies after finding that claims had not been passed to other authorities when they were first received. There was no immediate comment from Meghan's representative on Friday, and Buckingham Palace is not expected to say anything about the arrest.

Harry is the second son of King Charles III, but he and Meghan are not working members of the royal family, meaning they don't carry out public engagements on behalf of the king. They walked away from royal duties when they moved to California in 2020. After they returned to the U.K. in August, Charles issued a statement saying their status had not changed.

Estrangement From Royal Family Continues

Thomas Markle Sr., a retired television lighting and photography director, has never established a relationship with Meghan's in-laws. He didn't attend her wedding after a scandal that emerged when he posed for pictures that were staged by a British tabloid newspaper. Their estrangement has continued ever since.