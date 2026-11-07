Thomas Markle charged in Florida with possession of child sexual abuse material

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, was arrested in Florida on one count of possessing child sexual abuse material found in storage units in California, the Philippines and Mexico.

Thomas Markle, the 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan Markle, was arrested in Florida on Friday, November 6, and charged with one count of possession of child pornography, US Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement.

He made his initial court appearance before a US magistrate judge in Tampa, where he was ordered released to await trial on condition of home detention and electronic monitoring. Markle was taken into custody by FBI agents early Friday at the retirement home where he lives in Lakeland, Florida. No plea was entered and an arraignment is not expected for several weeks, according to the US Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.

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Federal Charges Against Thomas Markle

Markle's defense counsel was not immediately known and it was not clear when he might be transferred to California. Essayli said Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls. These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law, Essayli said. FBI Director Kash Patel said Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions.

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In a criminal complaint filed Thursday, November 5, in US District Court in Los Angeles, Markle was charged with one count of possession of child pornography. Markle is a resident of Lakeland, Florida. According to an FBI affidavit filed with the complaint, Markle kept the sexually explicit material in two Los Angeles-area storage units he rented since 2008, which agents searched last week after obtaining a warrant.

Agents seized approximately 78 items, including slides, 35mm film negatives and books containing child sexual abuse images, according to the 13-page affidavit. At least two of the frames on film negatives showed a man identified by a witness as Markle with a nude pre-pubescent girl in poses designed to elicit a sexual response in the viewer. In one image, the man appeared to be fondling the girl's genitalia.

Storage Units Contained Explicit Material

The Justice Department said Markle allegedly kept child sexual abuse material, including sexually explicit photographs of himself with prepubescent girls, in two Los Angeles-area storage units he rented for nearly two decades. Pictures of child sex abuse have also allegedly been found at Markle's former home in the Philippines and at a storage unit he rented in Mexico.

Authorities in the Philippines, where Thomas Markle had previously lived for some time, began investigating him last month over allegations he possessed child sexual abuse images. Markle had been living in Cebu in the Philippines until reportedly returning to the United States earlier this year. The British tabloid The Sun reported last month that Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr., had discovered the child sex abuse images while going through boxes found in his father's former home in the Philippines.

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The FBI began its investigation of Markle in October, according to its affidavit, after hearing from a witness who said they had discovered suspected child abuse material among Markle's possessions in the Philippines. The FBI also spoke last month with a second witness, also unidentified in the affidavit, who said Markle rented at least one storage unit in California.

International Investigation and Family Reaction

At least one of the photographs reviewed by the FBI shows Markle was staying at a hotel or motel in the Philippines, based on the logo seen on the pillows on the bed. British police last month said they would refer allegations about him to overseas law enforcement agencies after finding that claims had not been passed to other authorities when they were first received.

Markle denied the accusations of possessing child sexual abuse material when they initially came to light. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison. Meghan Markle, an American actor who married King Charles' younger son in 2018, has said she was deeply distressed over the allegations. She said she had blocked contact between him and her children over previous troubling and disturbing allegations.

Harry, the second son of King Charles III, married Meghan at Windsor Castle in May 2018. The couple left Britain and quit royal duties in 2020 but made an unexpected return with their two children to live in the United Kingdom in August.