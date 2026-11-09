Megaworld reports 90% office lease renewal rate, nearly 250,000 sqm in transactions

Megaworld Corp. renewed about 90% of expiring office leases in the first nine months of 2026, with total leasing transactions reaching nearly 250,000 square meters.

Megaworld Corp. said Monday that about 90 percent of its expiring office leases in the first nine months of 2026 were renewed, reflecting strong tenant retention as the property developer secured nearly 250,000 square meters (sqm) in total leasing transactions.

Renewals accounted for around 150,000 sqm of the total, while fresh leases contributed nearly 100,000 sqm. The company described the renewal rate as a sign of continued demand for its office spaces. Metro Manila properties comprised 76 percent of renewals, or about 113,000 sqm, while provincial locations took up the remaining 24 percent, or about 37,000 sqm. For fresh leases, Metro Manila accounted for 63,000 sqm, or 63 percent of the total, while provincial properties contributed nearly 37,000 sqm.

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New Regional And Metro Manila Leases Signed

The new leases covered regional developments in Pampanga, Southwoods City in Laguna, Iloilo Business Park in Iloilo City, The Upper East in Bacolod City and The Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu. Among Megaworld's new Metro Manila tenants are French banking group BNP Paribas at Uptown Eastgate in Uptown Bonifacio and global information technology services provider Cognizant at 18/20 Upper McKinley in McKinley Hill. Both are in Taguig City.

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Megaworld said Uptown Eastgate was among its top-performing office buildings in terms of leasing activity during the third quarter.

'The strong pace of new leases and renewals shows continued demand for strategically located, high-quality office spaces, particularly in the provinces where more businesses are expanding,' said Roland Tiongson, head of Megaworld Premier Offices. Tiongson said the company intended to continue growing its office portfolio in key regional centers while strengthening its established townships in Metro Manila.

Strategies For Global And Provincial Growth

'We will continue to grow our office portfolio in key regional centers while strengthening our established townships in Metro Manila to capture these opportunities,' he added. Megaworld Global Offices head Francis Roxas said the company saw opportunities to attract more international locators as global companies reassessed their workplace strategies and expanded their presence across key markets.

'As global companies continue to reassess their workplace strategies and expand their presence across key markets, we see opportunities to position the Philippines as a strategic destination for their operations,' Roxas said. Roxas also said, 'Our office portfolio combines globally competitive workspaces with access to talent, infrastructure and integrated business ecosystems that support companies' long-term growth.

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' Megaworld currently has more than 1.7 million sqm of gross leasable office space across nearly 90 office towers nationwide, serving more than 200 multinational tenants. The company's office portfolio includes developments in Eastwood City in Quezon City; Uptown Bonifacio, McKinley West, and McKinley Hill in Taguig City; and provincial townships in Iloilo, Bacolod, Cebu, and Davao. Megaworld aims to expand its office portfolio to 2 million sqm of gross leasable area by 2030.

The company said it continues to see opportunities in key regional centers and established Metro Manila townships. At the local bourse on Monday, shares in Megaworld fell one centavo, or 0.43%, to close at P2.29 apiece.