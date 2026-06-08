Megaworld Lifestyle Malls Wins Four Major Awards at 2026 Retail Asia Awards

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls secured four top honors at the 2026 Retail Asia Awards, including Lucky Chinatown's fourth consecutive Mall of the Year in the Philippines. The awards also recognized Uptown Bonifacio as Lifestyle Mall of the Year, Venice Grand Canal as Themed Mall of the Year, and Festive Walk Iloilo as Integrated Mixed-Use Mall of the Year.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls achieved remarkable success at the 2026 Retail Asia Awards held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, securing four major honors. Leading the accolades was Lucky Chinatown 's recognition as Mall of the Year in the Philippines, marking the group's fourth consecutive win in this category after previous awards for Festive Walk Iloilo in 2023, Eastwood City in 2024, and Uptown Bonifacio in 2025.

The group also earned three additional awards in Philippines-specific categories: Uptown Bonifacio was named Lifestyle Mall of the Year, Venice Grand Canal received Themed Mall of the Year, and Festive Walk Iloilo was awarded Integrated Mixed-Use Mall of the Year. Lucky Chinatown's award highlights its role in preserving and promoting Binondo's cultural heritage while delivering a modern retail experience.

The mall's recent enhancements include the three-level Imperial Wing expansion, which introduced a refreshed mix of retail, dining, grocery, lifestyle, and entertainment options. A standout feature is the country's first suspended LED cylinder-a 16-foot, 360-degree digital installation serving as a central visual landmark. These developments strengthen Lucky Chinatown's position as a modern Binondo landmark where culture, commerce, and community converge.

Uptown Bonifacio's Lifestyle Mall of the Year award recognizes its comprehensive urban offering in Taguig City, featuring international brands, destination dining, wellness, nightlife, entertainment, and community activities within a connected environment. Venice Grand Canal's Themed Mall of the Year honor celebrates its immersive Venetian-inspired concept, complete with a man-made canal, gondola rides, European-style architecture, canal-side dining, live performances, and signature attractions.

Festive Walk Iloilo's Integrated Mixed-Use Mall of the Year award acknowledges its role as the lifestyle and commercial core of Iloilo Business Park, integrating retail, dining, culture, hospitality, offices, nightlife, transport hubs, and tourism experiences within a walkable township in Western Visayas. Graham Coates, First Vice President and Head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, emphasized the significance of these awards: These four awards reflect the strength and diversity of our portfolio.

Our focus remains on elevating the customer experience, supporting the growth of our mall partners, and creating destinations that make happiness and meaningful connections part of everyday lifestyle in an evolving retail landscape. The Retail Asia Awards recognize excellence, innovation, and leadership across the Asia-Pacific retail industry, honoring companies and destinations shaping the future of customer experience, store formats, and retail development.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls' sweep of top honors underscores its commitment to redefining retail environments through cultural integration, innovative design, and community-focused development across the Philippines





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Megaworld Lifestyle Malls Retail Asia Awards Lucky Chinatown Uptown Bonifacio Venice Grand Canal Festive Walk Iloilo Mall Of The Year Philippines Retail Binondo Retail Innovation

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