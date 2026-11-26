Megawide Construction Corp. finishes the B2 building's structure at Cebu City's Carbon Public Market. The facility opens in April 2027 with modern amenities.

Megawide Construction Corp. has successfully completed the structural framework of the main building for the Carbon Public Market redevelopment project in Cebu City. The company reported that this significant milestone was achieved within a ten-month timeframe, marking a decisive step in the modernization of one of the region's most vital commercial hubs. The facility is officially scheduled to open its doors to the public in April 2027, promising a transformed shopping and trading environment for vendors and consumers alike.

Structural Milestone and Ceremony Details

The completion of the structural framework was formally recognized through a topping-off ceremony that took place on Thursday. This event drew a diverse array of attendees, including high-level representatives from the Cebu City government, executives from Megawide Construction Corp., project partners, contractors, and key market stakeholders. Members of the Carbon community were also present to witness the progress of the infrastructure that will eventually replace aging market facilities and modernize the district.

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Megawide Construction Corp. announced that interior fit-out and finishing works are now actively underway at the B2 building. This specific structure is designed to serve as the primary replacement for the outdated facilities that currently characterize the area. The project represents a concerted effort by local authorities and private developers to upgrade one of Cebu City's major commercial districts, ensuring it meets contemporary standards for safety, hygiene, and commercial efficiency.

B2 Building Layout and Vendor Allocation

The B2 building will house wet market vendors on its lower ground floor, catering to the essential trade of fresh produce and seafood. Meanwhile, flower vendors, native craftspeople, and select dry goods retailers are designated for the upper ground floor. Stall assignments within these spaces will be strictly based on product categories and the master list maintained by the Office of the City Markets, ensuring an organized and logical distribution of commercial spaces.

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Louie Ferrer, the President of Cebu2World, emphasized the human-centric design of the new facility. He stated that B2 will give Carbon's vendors the comfort and dignity they deserve, addressing long-standing concerns about working conditions. Ferrer noted that consumers will enjoy a cleaner, more organized market with better facilities and stall rates that align strictly with the government-prescribed Market Code, balancing economic accessibility with improved service quality.

Modern Amenities and Expanded Facilities

The new infrastructure features advanced modern drainage, sanitation, and utility systems designed to handle high-volume commercial activity. To enhance accessibility and logistics, the building includes dedicated passenger and cargo elevators, escalators, and loading ramps. These ramps are specifically tailored for users of karumata, the traditional two-wheeled carts or wagons commonly used for loading vegetables and other goods in the local market ecosystem.

Beyond traditional market functions, the upper floors of the development are being designed to accommodate a diverse range of community amenities. These include cafés, specialty retail shops, wellness concepts, and a notable eight-court pickleball center. This mixed-use approach aims to transform the market from a simple trading post into a comprehensive community hub that supports both commerce and recreation.

Future Vision for Cebu City District

Megawide Construction Corp. described the B2 building as the first of several major developments under the broader Carbon Redevelopment Project. This comprehensive initiative aims to transform the entire district while carefully preserving its historical role as a center of commerce and community activity. The project seeks to honor the area's heritage while integrating modern urban planning principles.

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Reflecting on the project's ambitious scope, Ferrer expressed the belief that B2 can become an icon for Cebu. He envisioned a world-class public market that not only honors Carbon's rich heritage but also serves its people with exceptional facilities. The completion of the structural framework marks a critical juncture in delivering this vision, setting the stage for the final interior works that will prepare the site for its anticipated April 2027 opening.