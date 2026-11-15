Megaspeed International Confirms Alice Huang Departure Amid Spy Allegations

Megaspeed International states former director Alice Huang left in August 2025. The firm faces US and Singapore scrutiny over alleged Nvidia chip exports to China linked to Jensen Huang.

Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data center operator, confirmed on Sunday that Alice Huang, a former director currently under investigation for alleged espionage, departed the company more than a year ago. The firm stated that Ms. Huang officially left her position effective August 30, 2025, and holds no current role within the organization. This clarification arrives as Megaspeed faces intense regulatory scrutiny over accusations that it facilitated the transfer of restricted Nvidia chips to China.

Core Details Of The Alleged Chip Diversion

Singapore authorities suspect Megaspeed of helping Chinese firms bypass United States export controls by purchasing high-performance Nvidia chips for data centers in Southeast Asia and subsequently routing them to destinations within China. Police officials noted that servers containing advanced artificial intelligence chips were being exported to Malaysia but were suspected of being delivered to other locations, contrary to the declarations made to city-state regulators. These investigations remain ongoing as authorities work to trace the physical movement of these restricted semiconductor technologies.

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Alice Huang Departure Timeline And Status

In a direct response to an AFP query, Megaspeed International emphasized that Alice Huang has had no affiliation with the firm since late 2025. The company declined to discuss personal matters regarding the former director but reiterated its stance on its operational integrity. Alice Huang was barred from re-entering Singapore in February after providing inaccurate information during an initial probe into the company, though police confirmed she has not been investigated for espionage itself.

The Jensen Huang Connection And Nvidia Response

US media has identified Alice Huang as an alleged Chinese intelligence asset who had a personal relationship with Jensen Huang, the co-founder and former chief executive of Nvidia. Jensen Huang resigned from his position on Thursday following a letter dated November 8, in which he acknowledged an extramarital affair but did not name the woman involved. While Beijing has denied spying allegations and the two Hualngs are not related, the personal connection has drawn significant international attention to the semiconductor giant.

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Regulatory Investigations And Congressional Briefing

The board of Nvidia has launched an internal investigation into the matter, while US government oversight intensifies. Three chairs of US Congress committees have requested that Jensen Huang attend a closed-door briefing scheduled for November 18 to address concerns regarding the export controls and the allegations surrounding the firm. These proceedings highlight the growing geopolitical tension over the flow of advanced computing hardware to restricted markets.

Corporate Defense And Legal Action Taken

Megaspeed International maintains that it conducts legitimate and lawful business operations and is aware of media reports containing assertions about its supply chain that lack verifiable evidence. To address the complex regulatory environment, the tech group has retained external legal counsel to conduct a thorough internal investigation. This review aims to ensure strict compliance with US export control laws, which specifically limit the transfer of certain advanced chips to China.